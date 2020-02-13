Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West are known for the minimalist and neutral colored house of their house, but in the past the reality star has assured fans that her children’s rooms and playroom are filled with color. Hot on the heels of her recent refrigerator, pantry and kitchen tours, Kardashian West took fans into her children’s playroom – and it doesn’t disappoint.

Inside the children’s playroom of Kim Kardashian West

Kardashian West shared her last trip home in an Instagram story, because fans wondered where all the children’s belongings are after seeing their rather grim and uncluttered home.

See, the playroom of your dreams for the child. The huge room is also neutral in color, but filled with a collection of so many imaginative and colorful toys, you can’t imagine the Kardashian West children, North, 6, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2 and Psalm, 9 months, would ever be bored.

It is spacious and contains a virtual toy store inside – Kardashian West showed off a drum set and other instruments and microphones, so many toys, a cute supermarket with a cash register, spaces for art and homework and a projector so that she can watch movies.

The playroom organization has stunned fans

The content of the playroom is not surprising considering their richness, but there is something that fans are enthusiastic about: the organization.

“I’m cleaning up for the night and just because you always say my house is so minimal, you haven’t seen my playroom,” Kardashian West said in the video.

She showed some of the areas and commented: “We have our stage here where the children often have a band and a projector so they can watch movies while they are sitting in the playroom. We have our sing-along microphones and violins. The children play instruments. Noord plays the violin. ”

There are areas, she explains, for every child’s interests: Psalm has baby toys and North has a dollhouse and “OMG dolls she’s obsessed with,” Kardashian West explains, sharing that Chicago has prams and Saint an area with Legos, cars, promotional toys and trains. There are toy horses, an easel to paint and a small ball pit with a slide.

“They do their homework here. Here are all organized educational things for their homework that they do and do here, “she shared, showing off an area organized by color.

Kardashian West notes that one area is “Chi’s world”, with an ice cream parlor, a grocery store, and a kitchen. The supermarket, complete with carts, has a nice scanner and a credit card machine on which you can sign your name, which she demonstrated.

There was more in the cupboard

Although that was all impressive enough, it was the extra closet full of costumes and cunning things that should be the most organized children’s section of all time, with most items grouped by color.

Everything has a place, a labeled trash can and is organized in this way. The colored pencils, Kardashian West noted, are organized by color. She joked in the video: “There you are, there is color!”

In December 2019, during a performance at The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kardashian West shared how she maintains such a star house with a family of young children.

“Their rooms are really festive and wild and everyone has a theme, so I left them crazy in their room and the playroom. So they respect it. They respect the space everywhere else, “she shared at the time.