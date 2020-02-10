Advertisement

Kim Zolciak says there is a tough line that doesn’t let her daughters cross when it comes to cosmetic improvements. We are sorry, Rob Riggle but … NOT IN THE FACE !!!

We have Kim and husband, Kroy Biermann, on LAX Friday and our cameraman wanted to talk about cosmetic surgery … especially when it comes to their 18 year old daughter, Ariana, Kim tells us that her children have to wait until they turn 18 to get something done.

She doesn’t seem to be able to cope with Ariana getting lip fillers … but a month after she turned 18, Ariana went to Instagram and released a video where everyone noticed that her lips were … full.

Kim tells us that Ariana will do what a girl has to do, but watch the video … apparently there are still guidelines that the girls have to follow, even if they have the green light. As you may know by now … Brielle, who is putting her lipstick on at 18, has now removed all fillers and taken on their natural look … and a current picture with the heading “2020 new year, new me!”

Our guy also asks Kim and Kroy if kids have to wait for cosmetic improvements until they’re 18. Look … it’s a delicate topic.

