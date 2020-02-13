King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium have concluded a two-day visit to New York City.

Their majestyes traveled to the Big Apple while Belgium holds the presidency this month for the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

The king and queen arrived on February 11 and visited the Permanent Mission of Belgium to the UN, where they received a briefing about their UN work and their presidency of the UN Security Council.

King Philippe and Queen Mathilde then went to the 9/11 Memorial where they met New York Police officers and placed a white rose with the name of the only Belgian victim of the September 11 terrorist attacks. There were a total of 2977 victims in it the attacks in New York City, Washington DC and Pennsylvania.

There was also a small ceremony in which their majesties were accompanied by four Belgian federal police officers who intervened in the Belgian attacks of 2016. The king and queen had invited them to come to the monument. The Royal Palace said it was “a tribute to the dedication and sacrifice of security and law enforcement agencies in the fight against terrorism.”

That evening Philippe and Mathilde attended a concert at the Morgan Library & Museum where Belgian musical talent could be put in the spotlight.

The next morning, the king and queen of the Belgians met the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, where, in addition to the Belgian Foreign Minister, they discussed children and armed conflicts and Belgium’s mandate with the UN Security Council.

Later that day, both the king and queen attended the UN Security Council for Children and Armed Conflict where His Majesty addressed the council.

King Philippe said: ‘Today, one in five children around the world suffer the negative consequences of an armed conflict. This figure cannot leave us indifferent. Because it represents real girls and boys, fleeing, mutilated, exploited, killed, sexually abused or recruited by armed groups. It reflects millions of young lives that have been injured, in their bodies and in their minds.

“Saving these children requires unwavering political will, joint efforts for prevention and recovery and constant mobilization of financial and human resources.”

He continued by emphasizing: “We must help these children to recover and to blossom. We must give them hope and help them regain confidence in life. By listening to them, by acknowledging their suffering, by reintegrating them into society and constantly supporting them. In this way we will break the cycle of violence and make lasting peace possible. “

He also emphasized that Belgium is fully committed to the matter: “Belgium remains deeply involved in multilateralism and the United Nations. My country is fully committed and does not want to defend its own interests, but the universal values ​​that underlie the Charter and that form the basis for any decent society. “

The full speech of the king, in English, can be read here.

They then visited the Rebel Lives exhibition where they saw the situation of child soldiers in Uganda. The queen was also offered flowers by a little girl upon arrival at the exhibition.

Their Majesties visit ended with a trip to Broadway to view “West Side Story”.

The visit of King Philippe and Queen Mathilde ended after their show on Broadway.