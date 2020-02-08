Advertisement

Sport

King Kekaulike goes to the title game. And last but not least.

Na Alii sent Pearl City 2-0 in the semi-final of Division I of The Queen’s Medical Center / HHSAA Girls Soccer State Championships on Friday evening.

A bigger task awaits tonight. The third-placed MIL champions receive the prize of the confrontation with the top-placed ILH champion Kamehameha, who is on his way to his second straight crown.

After a scoreless first half, Na Alii (11-0-1) started to kick the pedal. The disks of Pearl City in space became less and less. King Kekaulike, meanwhile, began to find some space.

>> PHOTOS: Pearl City versus King Kekaulike

The breakthrough came in the 65th minute when Leiala Aruda fired through the Chargers defense and defeated keeper Jo-Zayah Iriarte.

It didn’t take long before Na Alii struck again. Eight minutes later, Teani Arakawa hit the needle with a lead pass to Madelyn Dougherty, who found the back of the net to make it 2-0 except the win.

A year ago, King Kekaulike reached the semifinals for the first time in school history before being eliminated by Kamehameha 6-0.

Na Alii will make another shot at the Warriors tonight.

“Our ladies have another game in mind,” said Na Alii coach Gundi Dancil. “When we played them last year, we were a young team with one senior. This is almost the same team that played in that game last year. “

On Friday night, King Kekaulike shocked Punhaou, unbeaten previously, 1-0 with a penalty in the 79th minute for a 1-0 semi-final victory.

They count on the magic to continue.

“This year we worked very hard to reach the final,” said Arakawa. “Tonight we found our passes and searched for our chances and finally found the bag and ended those chances. Against Kamehameha we will focus on fitting and owning the ball, trying to use it for opportunities and pushing harder than last year. ”

For Pearl City (12-4-1), the fifth place team from the OIA, the run to a possible sixth state D-I title is over.

Soraya Santos set up the Chargers almost early, but her escape attempt was thwarted. King Kekaulike also almost struck in the beginning, but Aruda’s heavy shot was stopped by a diving Iriarte, and moments later Arakawa’s shot shot after the right wing pushed the post down.

“They surpassed us in the last 20 minutes of the game,” said Chargers coach Frank Baumholtz III. “It comes down to fundamentals. When the pressure is up, we must do what we do in practice. If you don’t do that, you lose. We just finished, period. “

