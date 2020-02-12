By Frankie Fouganthin – Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, trimmed

King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden expressed his condolences to King Maha Vajiralongkorn in Thailand after the massive shooting at a weekend in a city northeast of the capital city of Bangkok.

The Swedish prince said, “The Queen and I would like to express our sincere condolences to the tragic loss of life after the brutal mass shooting in Korat. We offer our sincere sympathy to the families of the victims and to the people of the Kingdom of Thailand.”

On Saturday, a 32-year-old shooter named Sgt. Maj. Jakrapanth Thomma, opened fire in Nakhon Ratchasima – a city northeast of Bangkok. He had stolen weapons and ammunition after killing his commander earlier in the day. 30 people were killed in the deadliest attack of Thailand by a lonely shooter.

The shooter killed 14 in a residence, army barracks and close to a temple. He killed 15 others in a mall before being shot by Thai Special Forces on Sunday.

It was announced yesterday that the king of Thailand will bear the costs of the funeral rituals for the victims of the mass shooting in Thailand during the weekend. He and Queen Suthida have also extended their support to the families of the victims.