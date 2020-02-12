Blake Lizotte, right in the center of the Los Angeles Kings, falls as he passes the puck under pressure from Calgary Flames defender Alexander Yelesin during the first phase of an NHL hockey game in Los Angeles on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 , (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)

Calgary Flames left wing, Matthew Tkachuk (left), and Los Angeles Kings Center Adrian Kempe fight for the puck during the first phase of an NHL hockey game in Los Angeles on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)

The Los Angeles Kings goalkeeper, Calvin Petersen (right), stops a shot of Calgary Flames’ left wing, Johnny Gaudreau, during the first phase of an NHL hockey game on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)

The Los Angeles Kings goalkeeper, Calvin Petersen, deflects a shot during the first phase of an NHL hockey game against the Calgary Flames in Los Angeles on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Kings Center Blake Lizotte (left) and Center Trevor Moore (right) are working against the left wing of Calgary Flames, Johnny Gaudreau, in the second phase of an NHL hockey game on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)



Blake Lizotte, left in the center of the Los Angeles Kings, reaches for defender Oliver Kylington of Calgary Flames during the second phase of an NHL hockey game on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)

Calgary Flames left wing, Milan Lucic (left), and Los Angeles Kings defender Kurtis MacDermid fight in the second phase of an NHL hockey game in Los Angeles on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)

The left wing of the Los Angeles Kings, Austin Wagner, left, faces goalie David Rittich of Calgary Flames in the second phase of an NHL hockey game on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)

The Los Angeles Kings right wing, Tyler Toffoli (back), celebrates with Anze Kopitar (right) after Toffoli in Los Angeles on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, in the second phase of an NHL hockey game against goalkeeper David Rittich of Calgary Flames had met. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)

Calgary Flames defender Oliver Kylington (left) and center of the Los Angeles Kings, Blake Lizotte, reach for the puck in the second phase of an NHL hockey game on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)



Calgary Flames defender Michael Stone (left) and Los Angeles Kings right wing Marin Frk clash in the second phase of an NHL hockey game in Los Angeles on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)

The right wing of the Los Angeles Kings, Marin Frk, left, shoots the puck while Calgary Flames Center Elias Lindholm watches during the second phase of an NHL hockey game in Los Angeles on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)

LOS ANGELES – Four days after coach Todd McLellan called her offensive vanilla, the kings mixed some flavor into their attack.

The Kings scored a 5-3 win over the Calgary Flames at Staples Center on Wednesday night. They survived a push in the second period, an extended penalty in the third period and a late increase in visitors while constantly threatening the offensive.

They have scored their second win in the last 12 games after having previously won between two losses in five games. They also had their first game with four or more goals in over a month. Their total number could probably have been even higher as the team responded to calls for offensive creativity, but failed to take advantage of all of their best opportunities.

Right wing Tyler Toffoli, left wing Austin Wagner, defender Kurtis MacDermid, center Jeff Carter and defender Sean Walker all scored goals for the Kings. Center Mikael Backlund scored once and the right wing Elias Lindholm scored twice for the Flames. Goalie Cal Petersen made his home debut of the season and stopped 35 of 38 shots, while Calgary’s David Rittich blocked 28 of 32 bids.

Walker scored a clean 190-foot goal in the final seconds after a faceoff win in the defensive zone to seal the win.

The Flames added some intrigue to play at 3:05. Left wing shot Johnny Gaudreau was blocked and sent wide by defender Alec Martinez, but the Flames, who played six against five, brought the puck back and Lindholm shot past Petersen with an acute angle.

With 4:48 in the game Carter drove in the dagger. After tapping his stick on the ice twice in the same sequence, he received a short feed for a wrist shot from his left wing for his 17th goal of the season, which tied him for the team leadership.

The Kings spent the middle of the period stubbornly killing a few penalties, which gave them more than a minute with a two-man disadvantage and almost three minutes in total.

A lead of two goals in the third period had proved short-lived for the kings. A quick but balanced rush for the flames brought them to a target. Center Derek Ryan prepared the goal creatively, held onto the puck and sent it across the fold to Lindholm to take a tap-in record for Kings 1:43 after MacDermid’s goal.

The Kings had their advantage cushioned 1:42 in the third period when MacDermid followed the onslaught, dragged the puck briefly, and tore a wrist shot through a jumping screen from Center Blake Lizotte.

After the Kings missed two A-Plus chances, Petersen’s first miscue of the night cost the Kings and gave the Flames the first goal of the game at 11:37 in the second half.

But the kings tied the game 44 seconds later and took the lead 39 seconds later.

Right wing Dustin Brown stormed towards Rittich just before the second-half eight-hour mark. He switched to his backhand as he zoomed over the fold, but could not control the puck in front of a half-open net and left an almost safe goal on the course. Soon after the left wing, Alex Iafallo would have a great chance of pouncing on a juicy rebound just to send the puck from Rittich’s pad to the sky.

Petersen casually tried to hold the puck behind his net, where he was quickly hit by Calgary’s pre-exam. He turned the puck below the goal line to right winger Matthew Tkachuk, who found Backlund for an undisputed goal when Petersen wobbled back into position. Petersen would later mishandle the puck and almost give Backlund another goal.

But the kings struck twice in quick succession. The first center Anze Kopitar shot a goal and the loose puck would come to Toffoli for his 15th goal of the season.

Their first lead came when the Flames fumbled around the Kings Zone and the puck found Wagner just behind the blue line for an outlier, which he ended with a skillful Deke on his forehand for a wrist shot that knocked out the parakeet.

At the 6:23 mark of the second period, a heavyweight fight broke out between MacDermid and the former left wing of Kings, Milan Lucic, both listed over £ 230. MacDermid landed on the ice, but not before he blew Lucic’s nose bridge in a spirited piece.

Defender Oliver Kylington tapped a dangerous long pass pass sequence in the second period that Calgary wore early. Rittich and Peterson kept the game goalless.

The left wing Trevor Moore had a shorthanded breakaway for the Kings, but was rejected by the meaty pad from Rittich. The flames had six giveaways for the first period, some of which led to opportunities for the kings. The Kings had a 13-8 lead in the first break, but neither team scored in a somewhat sloppy first half.

More about this report.

Jeff Carter has a beautiful setup and buries a one-timer to give the LA Kings a 4-2 lead (temporarily… again) 🙌 # GoKingsGo pic.twitter.com/AqnOuoj5rd

– LA Kings (@LAKings), February 13, 2020

Kurtis MacDermid hovers in the slot and goes to the top row to (temporarily) give the LA Kings a 3-1 lead. Go # GoKingsGo pic.twitter.com/ExG45WE3yu

– LA Kings (@LAKings), February 13, 2020