Advertisement

As the Kings crossed three arenas in the New York area, the voice of former basketball star Micheal Ray Richardson – whose career spanned New York, New Jersey and Long Island – echoed quietly in the rafters and whispered, “The ship will sink.”

The Kings ended their 4-game journey, which started 0-4-0 in Washington. In their weekend duel, they failed to score on Saturday against one of the NHL’s worst defense teams, the Devils, and only one Sunday against Rangers’ beginner Igor Shesterkin, who denied 42 of 43 Kings bids.

Advertisement

In 15 games this calendar year, the Kings have scored 28 goals, one more than the Detroit Red Wings, the lowest-scoring team during that time. Next, they’ll meet a Calgary Flames squad last Thursday at the Staples Center, who won the Pacific Division last year and are among three teams that finished second in the division this season.

“Again, we’re struggling to finish,” Kings coach Todd McLellan told reporters on Sunday, “that he didn’t mind the Kings game as a whole, but preferred it to New Jersey.

“We had a lot more players involved. There are some things that we can consider good and highlight, and there are other things that we still have to work on and improve on. It’s the same story over and over again, but that’s how we are and how we are. ”

Where the kings are is the last place in the west with the second worst record and the second worst goal difference in the league. They are nine points behind seventh in San Jose and 15 points behind Chicago and Minnesota, most recently in the Central Division.

Where the opponent is on Wednesday is a crowded Pacific area despite a negative goal difference of 12. That number is 15 goals worse than any of the other four teams in the division with a score above .500.

These five teams are separated by four points and thus offer sufficient opportunity for all teams that can get hot and / or stay healthy. However, the Flames must reverse the spark that made them the second best season in franchise history last year.

Left-winger Johnny Gaudreau has a one-on-one battle with antagonist Matthew Tkachuk for team leadership with 45 points in 57 games, but Gaudreau lags far behind with 99 points he scored last season. The rest of Calgary’s top line, center Sean Monahan and right wing Elias Lindholm, have also cooled noticeably.

Defender Mark Giordano, who won the Norris Trophy 2019, had 69 points last year but is currently on the right track for 41.

Calgary also underwent a coaching change when Bill Peters resigned from his coaching career before arriving in Calgary on charges of racialism and physical abuse.

This change was not only moral, but also positive for Calgary in the overall ranking. They were .500 below Peters, but his successor Geoff Ward has led them to a .621 profit percentage since he took control.

Calgary at Kings

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Staples Center

TV / radio: NBCSN / iHeartRadio

Advertisement