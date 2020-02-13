The year was 1983. The place was the Waikiki Shell. The English recording artist Joe Jackson was halfway through a great concert when he told the audience: “Anyone who doesn’t like Tamla / Motown is … crazy!”

The crowd welcomed.

Jackson talked about the series of hits that were released in the 1960s by Motown Records, based in Detroit and the associated labels Tamla, Gordy and Soul. Hits that were ‘oldies’ in 1983. Hits that were embraced by a new generation of music lovers.

The Jackson concert was almost 36 years ago. Those Motown hits continue to resonate.

“My favorite music in the world comes from the 60s. My parents had vinyl from the 60s, so that’s the music I grew up on,” says KC Nunes, lead singer of high-energy blues / rockers Kings of Spade, and producer / promoter of Motown Valentines, an annual celebration of Motown classics and various related genres of ‘soul music’.

“It is the (early) Motown era, almost all songs from the 60s, and we have a few from the early 70s, and then the very last song we are going to play goes into the disco era . “

By expanding the playlist with stars that have not included for Motown and the associated labels, Nunes and the other acts on the bill can add their favorite songs from non-Motown greats such as Aretha Franklin (Atlantic Records), Otis Redding (Volt) play, the Ronettes (Philles) and Sam Cooke (RCA).

Nunes presented the first Motown Valentines show at Next Door in Chinatown. The event had outgrown its birthplace within three years. Moving to The Republik gave Nunes, her band and the cast of singers, musicians and dancers a concert-sized location, with a concert-sized stage.

KINGS OF Spade is the basis of the Motown Valentines band. To that, Nunes adds two additional guitarists, two background vocalists, different cabaret dancers, and what Nunes describes as a “legitimate” four-part horn section.

“Horns are an absolute must,” Nunes said. “They put all the power behind the music.”

Choosing Nunes for the show is easy, Nunes said – if the band admires a singer, they are asked to perform.

“Nine out of ten times we get everyone we want on the roster,” Nunes said. “We are fans of the people we ask to join us.”

Participating in Kings of Spade for the 8th annual Motown Valentines throw down are Na Hoku Hanohano Award winners Ginai (2000, 2015) and Yoza (2014), 2004 American Idol semi-finalist Jason Moananu aka Big Mox, the Elevations, Melissa Diallo , Keilana, Kahnma, Maile, Gabriel Miller, Melody Soul and Ken Lykes & Shain Miller, and dancers Violetta Baretta, Madame X and Luna Velor.

Kings of Spade and Keith Batlin’s Blues Experience open the show.

Selections on the set list include:

>> Kings of Spade redraw “Screamin’ Jay “Hawkins” signature, “I spell you,” with what Nunes describes as “a punk rock twist on it and the horns”, and with Violetta Baretta doing a cabaret dance.

>> Ginai brings new life to Stevie Wonder’s 1973 Hot 100 card topper, “Superstition.”

>> Mail in the giant footsteps of Marvin Gaye and Gladys Knight & The Pips with her version of “I heard it through the vine”

>> Yoza pays tribute to songwriter Blue Lovett and the Manhattans with “Kiss and say goodbye.”

>> Big Mox reveals its romantic side and sings Sam Cooke’s hit, “Cupid.”

>> The Elevations in honor of the Wall of Sound by Ronettes and producer Phil Spector “Be my baby.”

>> Melody Soul brings her natural mix of authentic Houston gospel and soul to an imaginative “soul mixed with disco” arrangement of “Proud Mary” – originally a hit for Creedence Clearwater Revival, but better known by fans of soul music as later recorded by Ike & Tina Turner – and the timeless signature of Gloria Gaynor, “I’ll survive.”

“I always support that (credo),” said Soul about the Gaynor hit. “When I learned all the lyrics of the song – you know the chorus, but once I focused on the lyrics, what she actually meant, and then I saw her emotion through the video – I was so addicted. I sing it every show with my band, and that’s either the hana hou or the hana hou. “

Soul grew up in Houston and listened to gospel music.

“My mother said,” The way of the Lord is the way. “You have to listen to gospel music.” If I tried to do something strained or went astray, she said, “You have to listen to gospel music.” and then I fell in love with Aretha Franklin. She is amazing. “

“Someone called me” Little Aretha “for one year and I just smiled all the time, ear-to-ear like a Cheshire cat.”

In anticipation of this year’s Motown Valentines show, Soul says doing that in The Republik “raises the show”.

“They have the staging and the lighting,” she explained. “It makes it big, grandiose!”

–

MUSIC

“Motown Valentines”

>> Where: The Republic

>> When: 6 p.m. Friday

>> Costs: $ 30

>> Info: eventbrite.com

>> note: For 18 years and older