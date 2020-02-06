Advertisement

He rose to Hollywood from an impoverished childhood as the son of Jewish Russian immigrants

LOS ANGELES: The US canvas legend Kirk Douglas, the son of Jewish Russian immigrants who has become one of Hollywood’s greatest stars, died, his family said on Wednesday. He was 103 years old.

The Spartacus actor was one of the last survivors of the golden age of cinema and the father of Oscar winner and filmmaker Michael Douglas. He was known for his macho-hard-guy roles, which he took on in around 90 films in six decades of career.

“My brothers and I announce with great sadness that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103,” said Michael Douglas in a statement on Facebook.

“For the world, he was a legend, an actor from the heyday of the film who lived until his heyday, a humanitarian, whose commitment to justice and the reasons he believed was a benchmark for all of us.”

Douglas was nominated for an Oscar for his roles as Double Crossing and Womanizing Boxer in Champion (1949), as a ruthless film producer in The Bad and the Beautiful (1952) and as a tortured artist Vincent Van Gogh in Lust for Life (1956).

His only Oscar was awarded in 1995 – a statuette of honor for his life’s work “for 50 years as a creative and moral force in the film community”.

Douglas is survived by his second wife Anne Buydens (100) and three sons. A fourth child, Eric, died in his forties in 2004 from a drug overdose.

“(For) me and my brothers Joel and Peter, he was just a father, for Catherine (Zeta-Jones), a wonderful father-in-law, for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, their loving grandfather, and for his wife Anne, a wonderful husband,” said Michael.

“Kirk’s life was well lived and he left a legacy in the film that will last for generations and a story as a renowned philanthropist who works for the public and brings peace to the planet.”

With charming dimples and a split chin, Douglas was a famous lady, but also admitted that he was angry because of his difficult New York childhood in adulthood.

“I’m still in trouble,” he said in a 1988 article in the New York Times after the publication of his first autobiography.

“I think I won’t let it go because I believe that anger was the fuel that I used to achieve what I wanted to do. You see it in my films, you see it in imitations, people of me. “

The role that perhaps immortalized him as a star was that of a rebellious slave of the Roman Empire who became a gladiator in the epic Spartacus in 1960.

Douglas also produced the film, which took four Oscars. He was praised for crediting the real name of Hollywood screenwriter Dalton Trumbo, who was blacklisted for his communist sympathies and penned under a pseudonym.

There were Oscar nominations for his roles as double cruiser and womanizing boxer in Champion (1949), as a ruthless film producer in The Bad and the Beautiful (1952) and as the tortured artist Vincent Van Gogh in Lust for Life (1956).

His only Oscar was awarded in 1995 as an honorary award for his life’s work, “for 50 years as a creative and moral force in the film community”.

Other leading actors were as a French private individual in a failed suicide mission in World War I in Paths of Glory (1957) and the American western legend Doc Holliday in Gunfight in the O.K. Corral (1957).

“Kirk Douglas, who is often cast as a villain, amoral climber, or selfish grabber, has been careful to color his hard edges with hints of pain, wit, and compassion,” says the American Film Institute, which placed him at number 17 on the list Best lists male screen legends.

In the 1970s he was behind the camera and directed Scalawag (1973) and Posse (1975).

He also started to write, wrote his first autobiography The Ragman’s Son in 1988 and followed with about 10 other titles.

In the autobiography, Douglas writes: “I have always worked on the theory that when you play a weak character you find a moment when he is strong. And when you play a strong character you find a moment when he’s weak. “

Tough childhood

Douglas was born in New York on December 9, 1916, to make Jewish Russian immigrants illiterate. He was a single boy with six sisters.

He started as Issur Danielovitch, later Izzy Demsky. It was tough, he later said, with the poor family, widespread anti-Semitism and his distant alcoholic father, who was forced to make a living as a rag dealer.

“In a way, I’ve always felt outward,” he said in the New York Times article.

“It’s my background, damn it. My father was an illiterate Russian immigrant, a Ragman, the lowest level on an economic level.”

His dream of a way out was acting, and he started in high school, eventually joined the American Academy of Dramatic Arts and changed his name along the way.

To survive, he took on jobs as a waiter, worker, and porter. In 1941, he hit Broadway, but his career was interrupted by service in the Navy. After the war he made his way to Hollywood.

His romantic conquests were numerous, though he once said he never counted, and he included stars like Rita Hayworth, Marlene Dietrich, Joan Crawford and Ava Gardner.

Douglas’ four sons followed him to the cinema.

The Oscar-winning actor and producer Michael and Joel came from a marriage to actress Diana Webster, which he divorced in 1951.

Three years later, he married the Belgian American Anne Buydens with Peter and Eric, who died in 2004 from an accidental overdose.

Douglas also brushed death: he survived a helicopter crash in 1991 and a severe stroke in 1996 that almost robbed him of speech.

Around his 100th birthday in 2016, he attributed his remarkable longevity to his second marriage.

“I was lucky enough to find my soul mate 63 years ago, and I think our wonderful marriage and nightly” golden hour “chats helped me survive everything,” he said in the celebrity magazine Closer Weekly.

