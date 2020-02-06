Advertisement

Kirk Douglas, the intense, muscled dimpled actor who starred in Spartacus, Lust for Life, and dozens of other films, helped weaken the blacklist of suspected communists and ruled as a Hollywood outsider and patriarch for decades Wednesday, his family said. He was 103 years old.

“My brothers and I announce with great sadness that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103,” his son Michael said in a statement on his Instagram account. “For the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of film, who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian, whose commitment to justice and the reasons he believed was a benchmark for all of us . “

Advertisement

Kirk Douglas’ death was first reported by People magazine.

Its granite-like strength and the underlying vulnerability made the son of illiterate Russian immigrants one of the top stars of the 20th century. He has appeared in more than 80 films by Doc Holliday in Gunfight at the O.K. Corral ”to Vincent van Gogh in“ Lust for Life ”.

He has worked with some of Hollywood’s greatest directors, from Vincente Minnelli and Billy Wilder to Stanley Kubrick and Elia Kazan. His career began at the height of studio power over 70 years ago and ended in a more diverse, decentralized era that he helped create.

Always competitive, even with his own family, Douglas did not receive an Oscar for a single film despite being nominated three times – for “Champion”, “Evil and the Beautiful” and “Lust for Life”.

In 1996 the Academy of Film Arts and Sciences awarded him an honorary Oscar. His other awards included a Presidential Medal of Freedom and a lifelong award from the American Film Institute.

It was a category of its own, a force of change and a symbol of endurance.

In his last years he was a last connection to a so-called “golden age”, a man who was almost as old as the industry itself.

In his youth, he represented a new type of performer, more independent and adventurous than Clark Gable, Spencer Tracy and other giants of the studio era of the 1930s and 1940s, and more willing to express his opinion.

After gaining fame after World War II, he was as likely to play Cad (the film producer in Bad and the Beautiful, the journalist in Ace in the Hole) as he was capable of playing heroes home in front of the camera. He founded his own production company in 1955, when many actors were still dependent on the studios, and directed some of his later films.

The born fighter was particularly proud of his role in overthrowing Hollywood’s blacklist, which stopped and ruined the careers of writers suspected of being pro-communist or sympathetic. At the end of the 1950s, the use of banned writers was well known in the industry, but not in public.

Douglas, who had reluctantly signed an oath of loyalty years ago to get the lead role in “Lust for Life,” struck a decisive blow when he wrote the screenplay for “Spartacus”, the epic, to former communist and Oscar winner Dalton Trumbo. openly attributed to a slave uprising in ancient Rome, published in 1960. (A few months earlier, Otto Preminger had announced that Trumbo’s name would appear in the credits for “Exodus”, but “Spartacus” came out first.)

“Everyone advised me not to do this because you can no longer work in this city and all of that. But I was young enough to say hell,” Douglas said in an interview with The Associated Press in 2011 about ” Spartacus “.” I think if I was much older I would have been too conservative: “Why should I stretch my neck?”

Douglas rarely played easily. He was compulsive to prepare for roles and had the greatest suffering in front of the camera, be it stabbed with scissors in “Ace in the Hole” or crucified in “Spartacus”.

The critic David Thomson called Douglas “the manic-depressive man among the Hollywood stars, for a minute with the cheerful appetite of a man who had just been released from Siberia and at other times wrote not only with agony but also with mutilations and convincingly terrible words Death.”

Douglas’ personal favorite was the 1962 Western Lonely are the Brave, which contained a series of dialogues from a Trumbo script, which he described as the most personal he had ever spoken on the screen: “I am one Loner who goes to the core. “

The most famous words in a Douglas film were spoken about him, but not by him.

In “Spartacus” Roman officials tell a gathering of slaves that if they identify their leader, Spartacus, they will be spared their lives. As Douglas gets up to give up, more and more slaves jump up and shout: “I am Spartacus!”

Douglas stands still and a tear rolls down his face.

As Michael Douglas once remarked, few files were so difficult to track. Kirk Douglas was an acrobat, a juggler, an autodidact who learned French in the 1930s and German in the 1940s.

Life was just as many walls to fall through as the stroke in the seventies that threatened but only threatened to end his career. He continued to work and write for years and was over 100 years old when he and his wife published “Kirk and Anne: Letters of Love, Laughter and Life in Hollywood”.

He was born to Issur Danielovitch in an impoverished Jewish family in Amsterdam. His name developed over time. He was called Isidore Demsky until he graduated from St. Lawrence University.

He took the name Kirk Douglas as he made his way through the American Academy of Dramatic Arts and chose “Douglas” because he wanted his last name to start with “D” and “Kirk” because he did hard, jagged sound of the liked “K.”

Douglas was already performing in kindergarten when he was reciting a poem about the red robin of spring. He was a star in high school and college wrestling and building the character that was shown in many of his films. He was determined to hitchhike to St. Lawrence as a teenager and persuade the Dean to approve a student loan. And he was tough. One of his strongest childhood memories was throwing a spoonful of hot tea in the face of his intimidating father.

“I’ve never played so bravely in a movie,” he later wrote.

From 1941, Douglas won a number of small roles on Broadway, served briefly in the Navy, and received an important Hollywood break when Lauren Bacall, an old friend from New York, recommended with Barbara Stanwyck in “The Strange Love of Martha Ivers.” play . “

He received further attention with the classic film “Out of the Past” from 1947 and the Oscar winner “A Letter to Three Wives”.

His real breakthrough came as an unscrupulous boxer in the low-budget production “Champion” from 1949, which he was advised to refuse.

“Before” Champion “in 1949, I had played an intellectual school teacher, a weak school teacher and an alcoholic,” said Douglas once in an interview with the AP. “After” Champion “I was a tough guy. I played things like van Gogh, but the image remains.”

He had been looking for creative control for a long time, and “Champion” was followed by a series of hits that gave him the clout to start Bryna Productions in 1955 and a second company later.

Many of his films, such as Kubrick’s “Paths of Glory”, “The Vikings”, “Spartacus”, “Lonely Are the Brave” and “Seven Days in May”, were produced by his companies.

His film career faded in the 1960s and Douglas turned to other media.

In the 1970s and 1980s, he made several notable television films, including “Victory at Entebbe” and “Amos”, about abuse of the elderly.

He became an author in his 70s, his books included the memoirs “The Ragman’s Son”, the novels “Dance With the Devil” and “The Gift” and a short work on the creation of “Spartacus”.

“We live in a city you can only imagine,” he told The Associated Press in 2014. “I made about 90 films. That means I always pretended to be someone else. There comes a time in your life when you say, “Who am I?” He said. “I thought that writing books was a good substitute for photography. When you write a book, you can determine what role you play. “

Douglas also became one of Hollywood’s leading philanthropists. The Douglas Foundation, which he and Anne Douglas founded together, donated millions of dollars to a variety of institutions, from children’s hospitals in Los Angeles to film and television funds.

In 2015, the foundation donated the Kirk Douglas Fellowship – a two-year scholarship to study at the American Film Institute.

As a young man, Douglas lived like a movie star, especially before MeToo. He was romantically connected to many of his female co-stars and dated, among others, Gene Tierney, Patricia Neal and Marlene Dietrich.

He would remember playing Ann Sothern’s husband in “A Letter to Three Women” and how he and the actress “rehearsed the relationship backstage”.

He was married to Diana Dill, but they divorced in 1951. Three years later, he married Anne Buydens, whom he met in Paris while shooting “Act of Love” (and otherwise chasing a young Italian actress), and she did commercials.

He later owed his whole life to Anne, with whom he stayed for more than 60 years. In 1958, film producer Michael Todd, then husband of Elizabeth Taylor, offered the actor a ride on his private jet. Insisting that he wasn’t going to worry about a private plane, Douglas’ wife finally gave in. The plane crashed and killed everyone on board.

Douglas had two children with each of his wives and all went into show business against his advice.

In addition to Michael, these are Joel and Peter, both producers, and Eric, a multi-film actor who died in 2004 from a drug overdose.

Later generations considered Kirk to be Michael’s father. Michael Douglas not only flourished in Hollywood, but defeated his father with a project that his father had initially wanted.

Kirk Douglas has spent years trying to make a film from Ken Kesey’s cult novel “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest”.

In the 1970s, he gave up and let Michael try. The younger Douglas produced a classic with Jack Nicholson (in the role Kirk Douglas wanted to play) and dominated the Oscars. He won for the best picture, the best director, the best actor, the best actors and the best screenplay.

“My father made up for his disappointment with this pretty good result,” Michael Douglas later told Vanity Fair. “I have to remind him that I shared part of my producing back-end (credits) with him, so he made more money with this film than in any other picture.”

“And I would like to return every penny if I could have played that role,” said older Douglas.

Kirk Douglas made films in the 1970s and 1980s, including Brian De Palma’s “The Fury” and a comedy titled “Tough Guys” starring Burt Lancaster, his long-time friend who previously starred with Douglas in “Seven Days in May “Occurred,” “shootout in the OK Corral” and other films.

A stroke in 1996 seemed to end his film career, but Douglas returned three years later with “Diamonds”, which he did after the struggle to overcome language problems.

“I thought I would never make a film again unless silent films came back,” he joked.

In 2003 Douglas worked with son Michael. Cameron Douglas, Michael’s 24-year-old son; and ex-wife Diana Douglas, Michael’s mother, for “It Runs in the Family”, a comic drama about three generations of a family, with a few excavations about the parents of older Douglas.

In March 2009 he appeared on the one-man show “Before I Forget” and told about his life and his famous friends. The four-day show at the Kirk Douglas Theater in Culver City was sold out.

“I have often said that I am a failure because I did not achieve what I set out to do,” Douglas told the AP in 2009. “My goal in life was to be a star on the New York stage The first time Hal Wallis asked me to come to Hollywood, I turned him down. “Hollywood? That garbage? I’m an actor on the Broadway stage!”

Advertisement