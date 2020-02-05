Advertisement

Flowers rest on Hollywood star Kirk Douglas on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Douglas died at the age of 103 on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. (Photo by Hans Gutknecht, Los Angeles Daily News / SCNG)

Tour guide Gregg Donovan moves flowers on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Kirk Douglas, who passed away at the age of 103 on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. (Photo by Hans Gutknecht, Los Angeles Daily News / SCNG)

Walk of Fame Ceremony producer Ana Martinez signs a community card on a wreath on Hollywood icon Kirk Douglas’ Hollywood Walk of Fame star, who died on Wednesday February 5, 2020, at the age of 103, Hans Gutknecht, Los Angeles Daily News (SCNG)



Flowers rest on Hollywood star Kirk Douglas on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Douglas died at the age of 103 on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. (Photo by Hans Gutknecht, Los Angeles Daily News / SCNG)

Kirk Douglas finally left us after 103 years. But he’ll always be Hollywood’s man forever.

Ragman’s son, who became a self-made superstar, embodied the American dream – and the dream that the films also advertised. Loved by millions, married aristocratically, he founded a dynasty and proved heroic in several ways, even off the screen.

Well, not always in his films. Perhaps the main thing that actor Douglas will remember is how vigorously and consistently he would go into the dark extremes of human behavior without detracting from the “popularity” that was so important to the stars of the golden age of Hollywood.

From the biggest noir film “Out of the Past” (1947) to his breakout role as unscrupulous boxer in “Champion” (1949), “Ace in the Holes” (1951), “Despicable Journalist” and “The Bad and the beautiful’s “. (1952) manipulative producer, Douglas established himself early on as a guy to watch whether you liked him or not.

He was neither the first star to do this, nor was he successfully transitioned to moral role models such as “Spartacus” (1960) and “Paths of Glorys” (Colonel Dax). But the impressive energy and the noticeable commitment that he showed to these and a variety of other roles at that time seemed like something new and powerful and remain unforgettable.

How was the man and his life story.

The boy, born in Belarus today as Issur Danielovitch, the son of Jewish immigrant parents, grew up poor in Amsterdam, New York. He had a dysfunctional father, six sisters, and a desperate need to get out.

This file photo from August 9, 1962 shows actor Kirk Douglas in New York. Douglas died on Wednesday February 5th, 2020 at the age of 103. (AP Photo / DAB, File)

FILE – 1969 file photo shows actor Kirk Douglas and wife Anne at the “Hello Dolly” premiere in Los Angeles. Kirk Douglas died on Wednesday February 5th, 2020 at the age of 103. (AP Photo / David F Smith, File)

This 1971 photo shows actor Kirk Douglas and his wife Anne at the premiere of “Fiddler on the Roof” in Los Angeles. (AP photo / Harold Filan, file)

Actor Kirk Douglas attends the eleventh annual AFI Awards at the Four Seasons Hotel on January 14, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Kirk Douglas

In this file photo dated April 7, 2003, actor Michael Douglas kisses his father, legendary actor Kirk Douglas, during a photo session in Beverly Hills, California, for his project “It Runs In the Family” (AP Photo / Chris Pizzello, File )



This file photo dated December 5, 2014, of Kirk Douglas, right, and wife Anne Douglas pose for a portrait in Beverly Hills, California. Douglas and his wife donated $ 15 million to a campus for the TV fund in Woodland Hills, California, to build a care center for members of the Hollywood industry suffering from Alzheimer’s. (Photo by Matt Sayles / Invision / AP, file)

This file photo dated December 9, 2016 shows actor Kirk Douglas sitting on the left, holding hands with his wife Anne Douglas, sitting on the right while posing with their family members. Her son Michael is left second, his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones stands second, and their children, Carys, left, and son Dylan during Kirk’s 100th Birthday Party in Beverly Hills, California (Photo by Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP)

Drive, quick charisma and, above all, genuine talent finally brought Douglas a scholarship to the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York, where his classmates Betty Joan Persky (future Lauren Bacall) and the daughter of a knight were British civil servant Diana Dill. She became his first wife and mother of Michael and Joel Douglas, who of course followed their father into the show business career.

Though Douglas admitted to being a difficult man to deal with professionally and often personally, he said something about the man that after her divorce, he and Diana remained on warm terms and even came back late in their lives, to make a film with her superstar Michael, offspring, “It’s in the family”, in 2003. From 1954 to the end Kirk held on to his second wife Anne, most of whom report happily. The sons Peter and Eric continued the family business. Unfortunately, Eric died of a drug overdose in 2004.

Whatever darkness in real life was, Douglas was able to promote those memorable early roles, but those who met him later in life had to take his word on how terrible he could be from his best-selling books, including of the autobiographical book “The Ragman’s Son”. Douglas was an absolute crowd favorite and made people he met feel like they wanted to be their best friend.

I did several interviews with Douglas, all of them pure, open-minded joys. Two were the most memorable.

Kirk Douglas and Burt Lancaster in “Tough Guys”. (Touchstone Pictures)

One was with his grumpy buddy and colleague Burt Lancaster for “Tough Guys” (1986), in which Douglas acted vulnerably and almost neurotically, as if it were his duty to be particularly warm to both.

The other: When “It Runs in the Family” opened, half a dozen years after the devastating stroke, he struggled to recover from it for so long. At the beginning of the interview, he shook my hand with a steel vise that I can still feel, and was not stopped from giving voice to every thought, however hard it was to do so.

Kirk and Anne’s philanthropic efforts were no less inspiring (and impressive), from funding school playgrounds across Los Angeles to the Kirk Douglas Theater in Culver City – which dimmed its lights in his honor on Wednesday night – to Harry’s Haven (named after Kirk’s) father), the facility for dementia on the senior campus of the Woodland Hills film and television fund, which has just been completely renovated and improved with money from the Douglases.

However, it was on the business side of the show business equation where Kirk Douglas was arguably the real hero.

Though downplaying his Jewish background when he went up Hollywood’s ladder, Douglas restored his faith and was one of the first Hollywood stars to make a Holocaust-themed film in Israel, “The Juggler” (1953).

In 1955 he became one of the most successful actors who left his studio contract and founded his own company, Bryna Productions, which was named after his mother. This resulted in two films that kicked off Stanley Kubrick’s directorial career, “Paths of Glory” and “Spartacus”. The latter was instrumental in breaking the Hollywood blacklist against hiring suspected Communist sympathizers when producer / star Douglas insisted on giving exiled screenwriter Dalton Trumbo credits on screen.

This 1976 photo shows father-son actors Kirk Douglas (left) and Michael Douglas in New York. Kirk Douglas died on Wednesday February 5th, 2020 at the age of 103. (AP Photo, File)

This file photo dated March 23, 2003 shows father-son presenter Kirk Douglas (left) and Michael Douglas, who proclaimed “Chicago” as the best picture of the year at the 75th annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles. Kirk Douglas died on Wednesday February 5, 2020, at the age of 103. In the film, Michael Douglas’ wife played Catherine Zeta-Jones, who also won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress. (AP Photo / Kevork Djansezian, file)

In this file photo dated January 16, 1981, President Jimmy Carter congratulates actor Kirk Douglas for receiving the Medal of Freedom, the country’s highest civilian award, at the White House in Washington. Douglas died on Wednesday February 5th, 2020 at the age of 103. (AP Photo / Ira Schwarz, File)

In this file photo dated March 25, 1996, Hollywood star Kirk Douglas receives the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 68th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles. Douglas, the intense, muscled dimpled actor who starred in Spartacus, Lust for Life, and dozens of other films, died on February 5, 2020, at the age of 103 (AP Photo / Eric Draper, File)

This file photo dated April 22, 2002 shows President Bush, left, with actor Kirk Douglas, center, as First Lady Laura Bush, right, watches during the National Medal of Arts Awards ceremony in Washington. Douglas died on Wednesday February 5th, 2020 at the age of 103. (AP Photo / Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)



This file photo dated May 4, 2017 shows actor Kirk Douglas in Los Angeles. Douglas died on Wednesday February 5th, 2020 at the age of 103. (AP Photo / Reed Saxon, File)

For years, Kirk was unable to get a screen version of a property he controlled, “One Fly Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” off the ground. He had played his protagonist on Broadway – anti-authoritarian icon Randall Patrick McMurphy, who had developed a mental illness to avoid being sent to a prison labor farm – but eventually sold the film rights to his son Michael. The subsequent 1975 production with Jack Nicholson is one of only a few films that has ever won all five of the best Oscars.

Despite all his successes, Hollywood icon Kirk Douglas has never won a competition Oscar (he was nominated for “Champion”, “Bad and Beautiful” and portrayed Vincent Van Gogh in 1956 in “Lust for Life”). In 1996 he received the honorary award of the Academy “for 50 years as a creative and moral force in the film community”.

Which of course he was.

Perhaps we can find one last, revealing thing about Kirk Douglas in what he called the favorite of all his films. “Lonely Are the Brave” (1962) was a low-key contemporary western, written by Trumbo, in which the actor (for him) played a cowboy who was at odds with the modern world and whose main courage was to be who he was It didn’t matter how hard it made life for him.

Kirk Douglas made many things in his life magical, which of course is the eternal Hollywood dream. The star, however, was the most indelible when it dealt with something as hard as its steel grip after the blow.

This file photo dated 16 November 1982 shows actor Kirk Douglas at his home in Beverly Hills, California. (AP Photo / Wally Fong, File)

