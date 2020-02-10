Advertisement

A gust of 320 km / h was registered on a California summit on Sunday. A possible record that impressed forecasters when they saw a cold storm that swept south through the state, throwing off snow, rain, and hail. The gust of wind was picked up at 7:45 a.m. by an instrument at 9,186 feet on Kirkwood Mountain south of Lake Tahoe, said National Weather Service forecaster Alex Hoon.

Kirkwood now at 209 mph! This could potentially be a new record wind speed in California if checked! https://t.co/WeWzntYjLt

– NWS Reno (@NWSReno) February 9, 2020

Advertisement

He and his colleagues at the NWS office in Reno, Nevada, were amazed to see how the wind speed over the ridge of the Sierra Nevada reached 150 mph and continued to increase.

“It was going up and down,” said Hoon. It could take months for state climatologists to review the records, he said.

“But the way the wind rose looks legitimate,” said Hoon. “It is certainly an exciting moment.”

The previous record was a 199 mph gust at Ward Mountain west of Lake Tahoe on November 16, 2017.

The storm that flooded Washington and Oregon last week brought a strong cold front to California.

Waves of over two meters were recorded on Lake Tahoe, where air temperatures dropped below freezing.

Powerful winds knocked down trees and powered tens of thousands in the San Francisco Bay Area. CBS San Francisco reported that the winds devastated the residents of the Bay Area. Forecasters said the most notable wind gusts were at Oakland International Airport (53 miles an hour); Fairfield (52 miles per hour); Hayward (79 km / h); Livermore (48 miles per hour); Stockton (48 miles per hour); Concord (47 miles per hour); and Vacaville (46 miles per hour).

Strong winds brought a tree into a house on Skyline Blvd in Oakland. Fortunately, a woman got away unharmed in the bedroom, but was a little shaken. pic.twitter.com/6Phq7mTugo

– BrianKPIX (@brianyuenKPIX) February 9, 2020

Driven by the stormy winds, the waters of San Francisco Bay rose and soaked those who dared to venture too close, the station reported.

“What we were doing down here was a real mini-tsunami,” said Michalla Moiss, who lives in Oakland. “Only very unexpected today.”

The same system shed hail in parts of the Los Angeles area and snow in mountainous areas north and east of the city.

Heavy rain fell when stars arrived in Hollywood for the Academy Awards on Sunday. The red carpet was protected by a tent, but the position of some camera teams was right in front of the shelter, so they searched for tarpaulin and plastic to protect their equipment.

The temperatures in LA were in the 50’s.

Advertisement