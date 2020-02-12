Advertisement

The Senator from Manchester, New Hampshire, Minnesota, Amy Klobuchar, and the Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg, are two candidates who were not favorites at the start of the 2020 campaign. But now they’re hovering in New Hampshire, a state known for its surprises.

“People realize, ‘Do you know what? She actually does it better than anyone thought.’ And I think that’s the story of my life. And that’s the story of this campaign, “Klobuchar told CBS Evening News on her campaign bus in Manchester.

But tougher competitions were coming up in Nevada and South Carolina, where Klobuchar is asking in the single digits.

Amy Klobuchar talks to Norah O’Donnell on board her campaign bus.

CBS News / Adam Verdugo

“I’m a good activist. And I find a way to keep moving. And Nevada is a state – something that people don’t realize. Two women in the US Senate. They voted for a majority of women. And so there is. ” There will be some interesting things that will bring me benefits in Nevada, “said Klobuchar.

She said people are looking for someone “whom they can believe and whom they can trust”. The former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg was described by her as a “troop”.

“He’s got billions of dollars. I don’t have billions of dollars. So I think it’s a good thing he’s on the debate stage because I can never beat him in the air, but I can beat him.” on the debate stage, “she said.

Norah O’Donnell with Pete Buttigieg.

CBS News / Adam Verdugo

Iowa helped push Buttigieg and now expectations are high in New Hampshire. He told CBS News that his message to progressive voters was “simple”.

“I would be the most progressive president of the past half century. And yet I offer an opportunity that will not jeopardize the further division and polarization that is already a problem for our country,” said Buttigieg.

He also said that President Trump has his followers and will always do so.

“But I also meet so many people who come to my events. And they make it clear that they’re used to voting Republicans, but they’re just tired of it. It’s part of why I think we have one have to build. ” Movement in those who can cross, “said Buttigieg.

