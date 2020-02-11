Advertisement

NEW YORK – On the way to the New Hampshire elections, Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar was faced with targeted questions on Tuesday regarding her oversight of a high-profile murder case in which a black teenager was sentenced to life after a poor police investigation.

“I mean, how do you defend something like that from someone like me, the mother of a black boy, a black teenager?” asked Sunny Hostin, co-host of the ABC show ‘The View’. “This case would be my worst nightmare.”

Klobuchar, a Minnesota senator who attracted enthusiastic viewers after her debut performance on Friday evening, said: “In this case, all evidence must be checked immediately. Past evidence and all new evidence. ‘

The back and forth between Hostin and Klobuchar, the former top prosecutor in Minneapolis, concerned an Associated Press investigation into the Myon Burrell case. Burrell was 16 when he was arrested in 2002 after the death of an 11-year-old African-American girl who was killed by a stray bullet while doing her homework.

No weapon, fingerprint, or DNA was ever found, and the case against Burrell was based on the testimony of a teenage rival who gave conflicting stories when he identified the trigger man standing 120 feet away, mostly behind a wall, the AP reported.

The AP also exposed questionable police tactics, including an investigator who offered money for information, and interviewed a prison inmate who said he was the Triggerman and Burrell was not there when Tyesha Edwards was shot.

According to the AP’s story, Klobuchar said evidence in the case should be checked. However, their exchange with Hostin was particularly hot and took place at a crucial time in their candidacy.

“You’re a US Senator now,” Hostin said. “You are a powerful woman. What are you going to do to fix this problem? ‘

Klobuchar replied: ‘It needs to be checked. Sunny, I think you know that justice is so important to me, and this case needs to be checked. ‘

