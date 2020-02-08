Advertisement

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) was the only democrat in the New Hampshire Democrat debate on Friday night who raised her hand when ABC News presenter George Stephanopoulos asked the candidates if they had concerns about socialism.

“Is anyone on this stage worried about having a democratic socialist at the helm?” Asked Stephanopoulos, who once headed communications for former President Bill Clinton, the candidates.

None of the candidates on stage – including former Vice President Joe Biden (D) and former Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg (D), the more moderate candidates in the race – raised their hands except for Klobuchar.

George Stephanopoulos: Let me just ask if anyone on stage is concerned about having a democratic socialist at the top of the democratic list.

Sen. @amyklobuchar: * raises his hand * pic.twitter.com/drTIo1WEcD

– Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 8, 2020

Klobuchar raised his hand and then said there had to be a bigger Democrat ticket candidate to win against President Donald Trump.

“Bernie and I work together all the time, but I think we won’t be able to hand out the commanders-in-chief, and I think we need someone to run this ticket that actually brings people with them instead of excluding them Said Klobuchar.

“Donald Trump’s worst nightmare is a candidate that gets people in from the middle. The people who are fed up with the noise and nonsense and are fed up with the tweets and the mean stuff and are looking for someone else,” she continued.

Billionaire Tom Steyer added that a successful democrat in this race “must have voter turnout across the spectrum of democratic voters”.

“This means that we have to address moderates, progressives and every group,” said Steyer, who has never held an elected position.

