NEW YORK – The New York Knicks made it clear on Tuesday that the new consultant they hired to improve their brand will not make personnel decisions after announcing in a television interview that they are hiring a new trainer.

Steve Stoute, who was hired in part last month to improve the team’s connection with his fans, was interviewed on ESPN on Tuesday and said the Knicks would be looking for a new coach, although interim coach Mike Miller has a better record as David Fizdale when he was fired in December.

Stoute said that the recent layoff of President Steve Mills by Knicks “will bring a new coach and coaches that will help develop these younger players.”

The Knicks fired Mills on February 4 and plan to hire player agent Leon Rose as team president. In the meantime, Stoute indicated changes that would occur during his television appearance.

“While Steve Stoute makes an important contribution to Knicks’ marketing and branding efforts, it does not speak for New York Knicks personnel and basketball operations.” All decisions regarding the team’s operations are made by the new president of the New York Knicks, ”the team said in a statement.

Stoute, which founded the entertainment agency Translation in 2004, was discontinued by the Knicks on January 23. They had fired Fizdale more than a month earlier and are expected to hire new staff after the Rose takeover.

Stoute’s job is to improve the profile of a team that has missed the playoffs for six consecutive years. In the meantime, he indicated changes for which he had not been hired.

“In my excitement to defend the Knicks on live television today, I accidentally gave a reference to Knicks staff. I look forward to working with Knicks management to further advance the great Knicks brand.”

