NEW YORK – The New York Knicks swapped their top scorer on Thursday and fired their president two days earlier.

In a turbulent time, they play one of the best basketballs of the season.

“Everyone knows that we have a job to do. We are still a team. We still have to keep pushing, “said rookie RJ Barrett.” We still have to play and do our job every day, and we did that tonight. “

And they left Orlando coach Steve Clifford shouting at the referees on the half-field and then criticizing them for not knowing that he hadn’t given time out for final ball possession.

Julius Randle scored 22 points, Taj Gibson had 19 and the Knicks defeated the Magic 105-103 for their third straight win.

Although leading scorer Marcus Morris was exchanged for the Clippers earlier in the day, the Knicks rose from 10 to 10 in the fourth quarter to celebrate the longest winning streak of the season.

“They were such a good group,” said interim coach Mike Miller, “the things we went through as a team or the things we had individually and how they were there for each other and how they were.” stick together. “

Elfrid Payton had 15 points, nine assists and seven steals for the Knicks that Barrett recovered after missing nine games with a sprained right ankle. He finished with 12 points.

Nikola Vucevic had 25 points and eight rebounds for the Magic, who lost for the seventh time in eight games. Clifford tried desperately to take a break in the last few seconds, but no one on the court saw him and the magic couldn’t get a shot.

Clifford yelled at referees Tom Washington, Mitchell Ervin and Evan Scott after the game and had to be restrained by the Orlando assistant coaches.

He said the officials should have known that if Knicks ricocheted for about 10 seconds, the magic would likely push the ball into the transition and try to take a break if that didn’t work.

‘There are three of them. There’s a guy on the baseline and I just saw it. I mean, obviously I called Timeout. I do not understand how the timeout is not called. It can cost me, I don’t care, “said Clifford.

If the players are unconscious, you lose. Trainers have bad consciousness, that was my fault tonight, you lose. Officials must also be made aware of this. Knowing the rules and knowing the game and knowing the situation must be part of it. “

Since the time-out was not granted, Evan Fournier lost the ball to Orlando’s 21st sales.

The Knicks scored 30 points in the first quarter and a 13 point lead in the second quarter, but Magic prevailed at 36-22 points in the third quarter.

Orlando prevailed 10 points in the fourth quarter, but Wayne Ellington hit three consecutive points and added another later in the period. Payton’s 3-Pointer did it before a Springer from Randle and Gibson’s Dunk New York gave 3:49 a lead of 100-96.

Randle hit another knight to make it 1:44 105-98, and the Knicks continued, though they failed to score again.

TIP-INS

Magic: The Magic brought experienced striker James Ennis from the Philadelphia 76ers for a second round of the 2020 draft. Clifford said Ennis will join the team on Friday. The Magic also did without striker Amile Jefferson. … Orlando had won seven of the last nine meetings.

Knicks: Ellington and Reggie Bullock both had 12 points.

MOVE MORRIS

The Knicks received Swingman Maurice Harkless and a selection for the first round of 2020 from the Clippers, as well as the draft rights to protect Issuf Sanon from Washington in the deal for Morris, who is fifth in the league with 3 points. There will be seven selection rounds for the Knicks over the next four years.

PRÄSIDENTIALPLÄNE

The Knicks are planning to hire Agent Leon Rose to do their basketball operations, a person with knowledge of the details said. Rose will replace Steve Mills, who was fired as team president on Tuesday, the associate press said on condition of anonymity as talks are ongoing.

James Dolan, Executive Chairman of Madison Square Garden, said in a statement that he hoped to quickly complete his search for a new president.

“I don’t sell, but I am determined to find the right leader for the Knicks who will ensure the team’s long-term success, just as we did with the Rangers President John Davidson,” said Dolan.

NEXT

Magic: Host Milwaukee on Saturday.

Knicks: Visit Detroit on Saturday.

___

Further AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

