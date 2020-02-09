Advertisement

DETROIT – Julius Randle scored 17 points, including a bank shot 13.5 seconds ahead that gave the New York Knicks a fourth straight win (95: 92) against the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night.

The Knicks led 91-89 when Randle hit inside and increased the lead to four. Repetitions showed that Detroit’s Thon Maker seemed to put an arm in front of the play’s face, but it was not considered verifiable.

Advertisement

Christian Wood made a 3-pointer for Detroit to cut the lead to one, but Reggie Bullock of the Knicks made two free throws with 7.3 seconds for the last margin.

Reggie Jackson missed a 3-hand last minute that would have bound him.

The Pistons are a shell of the team that started the season in Detroit. Blake Griffin had to pause for surgery on his left knee, and the Pistons swapped Andre Drummond for Cleveland on Thursday. Detroit’s rebound was a problem without Drummond.

New York had 16 offensive rebounds on the three pistons. With a score of 91-89, the Knicks offensive rebound from Randle and Mitchell Robinson in front of Randle’s decisive basket.

Wayne Ellington scored 17 points for the Knicks, who are on their longest winning streak of the season.

Jackson had 20 points and nine assists.

TIP-INS

Knicks: Kadeem Allen (right foot) and Allonzo Trier (illness) did not play. Elfrid Payton had 10 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

Pistons: Derrick Rose (left hip), Luke Kennard (knee), Markieff Morris (illness), Brandon Knight (left knee) and Svi Mykhailiuk (right hip) missed the game. … wood had 17 points and 11 rebounds.

FRESHMAN

John Henson, who came to Detroit for Drummond, scored 12 points in the 6-of-6 shooting.

NEXT

Knicks: In Atlanta on Sunday evening.

Butt: host Charlotte on Monday evening.

___

Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister

___

Further AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Advertisement