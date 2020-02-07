Advertisement

The cinematic universe of Knives Out is expanding. Thursday, Lionsgate confirmed that Rian JohnsonThe tight blockbuster gets an official follow-up and paves the way for the pointy whodunnit to become his own franchise, according to Deadline. As previously reported, the second film follows Daniel CraigHis bombastic southern detective character, Benoit Blanc, while he sets off to solve another mystery.

Knives Out was a huge success for Lionsgate, a star-studded original film that earned $ 294 million from the global cash register. Written and directed by Johnson, the film was also embraced by critics and the industry in general and earned an Oscar nomination with the best original screenplay. How nice for Johnson, who has spent the last few years fending off attacks from dissatisfied fans about Star Wars: The Last Jedi, his (refreshing!) Access to the Lucasfilm universe – and one of the most polarizing releases in the history of Star Wars. (Look, TLJ gave us porgs and Rose Tico and that really crazy green milk scene. TLJ is good.) Despite the recoil, Johnson is still committed to directing three more movies into the Star Wars universe – so now it seems that he got two franchises.

This was always the plan, according to Johnson himself. In an earlier interview, writer-director Uproxx said he wanted to make more than one Knives Out film, although he said the follow-ups would not necessarily be a follow-up to the original.

“I’ve never been really interested in doing follow-up actions, but this, the idea of ​​doing more of these things with Daniel as his character, isn’t a follow-up,” Johnson said. “It’s exactly what Agatha Christie did. It just comes with a whole new mystery, a whole new location, a whole new cast, whole new mechanics of the attraction of a mystery and everything. It would be great.”

This means that we may not be spending the second Knives Out movie with Marta (Ana de Armas) now that it is rich and powerful. That is probably the best, quite frankly, because all that money might turn her into a villain. (Knives Out 2: Misuse of power does not come as a surprise!) Unfortunately, this also means that we may not be reunited with Chris Evans whose character is arrested at the end of the first film, and his perfect sweater, one of the most glorious aspects of the first film. Tragic.

What is the second film actually called? Will it be something obvious like Knives Out 2: Benoit’s Tale? 2 Knives 2 Furious? Even more knives out? Knives Out (Cupboard)? Knives Out: you have to shut up about the last Jedi, Jesus Christ, it’s just a movie and I was trying to have some fun? We will discover it one day!

