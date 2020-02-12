The great NBA Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were buried on Friday at a private funeral in a California cemetery.

The couple were buried in the Pacific View Memorial Park in Corona Del Mar, south of Los Angeles, CNN reported.

The ceremony was not released and the family did not reveal any details.

Bryant and his daughter were killed along with seven other people on January 26 when the helicopter they were driving in crashed in foggy weather. The helicopter pilot, Ara Zobayan, had asked the air traffic controllers on the ground to help them navigate. The pilot recently reported that he was climbing to avoid the hills in the area and get over a cloud bank when the Sikorsky S-76B he was piloting suddenly hit a hill and 325 in just 14 seconds at 176 mph Foot fell off before plowing into a hill near Calabasas, California.

While the funeral was a private matter, a public ceremony is planned to celebrate the lives of all nine people killed. A public event is scheduled for February 24 at a rally at the L.A. Staples Center.

