Exclusive

Getty Composite

The monument to Kobe and Gigi Bryant In attendance are friends, family members, NBA officials and players, season ticket holders and local politicians. The remaining seats are reserved and given to the members of the public depending on availability.

As we reported, the memorial will take place on February 24th at the Staples Center, where the capacity is around 20,000 seats. The fact is … hundreds of thousands of people want to honor Kobe and Gigi, but there is no way to accommodate everyone.

No word yet on how the public can get tickets, but law enforcement agencies tell us that people who can’t get into Staples won’t get near the venue.

We are told just like that Michael Jackson and Nipsey Hussle Monuments, the streets around Staples are closed for security and traffic control. The monument will not be shown on screens outside of Staples or L.A. Live.

Several law enforcement agencies have informed the TMZ that they encourage people who do not receive tickets to stay at home and watch the monument on television. We have been told that it will be broadcast on multiple networks.

We have also been told that a number of people want to speak – to say nice words about Kobe and Gigi – and that so many want to say something that the family will work out who will use the microphone.

