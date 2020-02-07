Advertisement

The NTSB says an initial investigation into the Kobe Bryant The helicopter crash shows no external signs of engine damage.

The National Transportation Safety Board released preliminary findings on the January 26 crash, according to which the engine appeared to be working at the time of the crash because of a cut branch at the crash site.

The NTSB report says the helicopter dashboard was completely destroyed in the wreckage.

The main wreck was located 30 meters from the site of the impact – and there the investigators found both engines, the entire fuselage, parts of the cockpit instrument panel and other important parts of the aircraft.

According to the report, the pilot’s last transmission to the Southern California Terminal’s Radar Approach Control (SCT) should inform the controller that it is trying to climb 4,000 feet to get through the thick layer of fog / cloud.

However, radar data collected by investigators shows that the aircraft only reached 2300 feet before attempting a left turn. Eight seconds later, the aircraft started to descend at VERY high speed (while trying to turn) and dropped at a speed of 4000 feet per minute before crashing into the mountain.

As we reported … said NTSB officials Kobes Sikorsky S-76 helicopter was NOT equipped Equipped with an area awareness and warning system (TAWS) or equipped with a flight data recorder (FDR) or cockpit voice recorder (CVR).

Play video content

NTSB

In seconds before the crash, the pilot, Ara Zoboyantook the helicopter from 1,200 feet to 2,000 feet in seconds. It seemed like he had cleared one slope to hit the next when he crashed at about 1700 feet. Photos of a mountain biker on a nearby trail show the Intensity of the crash,

In the days after the crash, a team of NTSB investigators combed the crash site … dig through debris. The agency released drone shots that show most of the planes in tiny pieces.

All parts were shipped to Arizona, where the NTSB reassembled the aircraft.

Play video content

AP

The NTSB announces that it will publish its final report in 12 to 18 months. This is expected to include results, recommendations, and a likely cause of the crash.

As we already told you, the NTSB already recommended to the FAA in 2006 that all helicopters with 6 or more passengers must have TAWS and all rotary wing aircraft must have an FDR and CVR. The FAA did not commission either.

All 8 passengers – Kobe, his daughter, Gianna. John Altobelli. Keri Altobelli. Alyssa Altobelli. Sarah Chester. Payton Chester. Christina Mauser – and the pilot died in the crash.

