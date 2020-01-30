Advertisement

Island Express Helicopters, the company that owns the plane that crashed on Sunday, has stopped operating, a company employee told CBS News. The accident killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, the pilot and six other passengers. The employee said the suspension was “for operational reasons” and the company would “day by day” decide how long it would last.

According to The Associated Press, Island Express is known for flights to and from Santa Catalina. The pilot of the doomed helicopter had a flight time of more than 8,200 hours and was certified to fly only with instruments – a more difficult rating that allows pilots to fly at night and through clouds.

Investigators said the twin-engine Sikorsky S-76 had turned left and had dropped abruptly at a speed of up to 5,000 feet per minute in the past 12 seconds before crashing into a Californian slope. The helicopter did not have an area avoidance system or black box, although officials who investigated the case found evidence of the wrecks, including an iPad and maintenance documents.

“This was an energetic impact,” said a member of the National Transportation Safety Board earlier this week. She said preliminary research showed the helicopter was “in one piece when it hit the site” rather than disintegrating as it descended. The flight was only a few minutes from the destination.

In this photo, taken on January 27, 2019, NTSB investigators Adam Huray and Carol Hogan investigate wrecks as part of the NTSB investigation into the crash of a Sikorsky S76B helicopter near Calabasas, California.

NTSB / James Anderson

About 35 minutes after take-off, pilot Ara Zobayan asked air traffic control to track him on the radar – but he was said to be flying too low in the worsening weather.

Four minutes later, Zobayan announced by radio that he wanted to climb “beyond the cloud layer”. It reached 2300 feet in the possibly blinding fog.

Investigators in California said they have since removed all the debris from the crash site to solve the tragic mystery.

Kris Van Cleave contributed to the reporting.

