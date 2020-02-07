Advertisement

Exclusive

Kobe Bryant wasn’t just a UFC fan – he was a big investor – and received a huge sales check from the company just a few days before his death … so it says Dana White,

The NBA legend was famous for his business acumen – and White says part of Kobe’s portfolio is a stake in UFC and Body Armor, the UFC’s official energy drink.

White tells TMZ Sports … that 2019 was the most successful year in UFC history, which led to massive payouts for all investors.

“Kobe received a distribution from the UFC on Wednesday before the incident and was so excited and excited that he said what everyone always said: ‘I wish I had invested more!'”

White says he will remember Kobe as a great guy and an important part of the UFC fabric – and tells us that the organization plans to honor Kobe on Saturday UFC 247 in Houston.

As for the combat card, White says he’s extremely excited about the main event – Jon Jones against Dominick Reyes – Reyes is a dangerous man with a real shot to kill the G.O.A.T. to defeat.

And if Reyes wins, there will undoubtedly be a rematch.

There’s more … after the controversy between Joe Rogan and Stephen A. Smith following the Conor McGregor against Cowboy Cerrone Fight, we asked if the two TV stars would work together on UFC 247, and Dana replied, “I don’t think so.”

Remember Rogan said he was upset with the ESPN presenter for shitting Cowboy’s “cruel” performance on the UFC 246 show after the fight.

Smith said he feels like a cowboy who has quit. Rogan said Smith’s opinion was uninformed and simply wrong.

Conor McGregor felt Smith disregard Cowboy and publicly asked Stephen A. to apologize.

White says he’s not a fan of announcers who rip professional fighters – but he admits that everyone is entitled to their opinion.

