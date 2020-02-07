Advertisement

Question: What is “low to moderate income” to qualify for the preparation of the free tax return in the Hawaii Kai library (808ne.ws/25kline)?

Answer: That location is one of the 17 Oahu locations in the annual Tax-Aide program of the AARP Foundation, where trained volunteers prepare free tax returns at federal level and state tax for people with low to moderate incomes whose returns are not complicated. Tax-Aide has no strict income limit.

“We do not use hard figures because we do not require you to prove your income before we start a return. The most important qualification is that if you cannot afford to pay someone to do your taxes, our volunteers will help you Basically, if you can afford to do your own taxes or pay someone for it, you don’t have to stand in line to get your taxes for free – you have to give other people a chance to get a shorter tax line, “said Craig Gima, spokesperson for AARP Hawaii, in an email.

In addition, he said: “Some complicated returns are beyond the scope of the IRS software we use, such as returns with complicated capital gains / losses, self-employment taxes if you have employees, or expenses that exceed $ 25,000, rental income, specialized investment income, etc. Most of this type of income would come from people with higher incomes who would probably have to seek professional help in preparing their income. “

Tax-Aide is primarily offered on a walk-in basis, as is the case in the Hawaii Kai library, where it is available on Saturday morning through April 4 (closed on February 15). See the earlier story (the link is in the question) for a list of all Oahu locations.

You can also consider using the IRS Free File tool, available online at 808ne.ws/freefile. Taxpayers with an annual income of $ 69,000 or less can use free software to prepare and submit their individual tax return.

Q: Repeat the site to make an appointment at Oahu to renew your driving license, state ID, etc.

A: The direct link is alohaq.org.

Q: Is prefix 833 free?

A: Yes. “Toll-free numbers are numbers that begin with one of the following three-digit codes: 800, 888, 877, 866, 855, 844, or 833,” said the Federal Communications Commission.

This means that phone numbers with those codes can be called from landline phones without the person making the call free of charge. Wireless callers will be charged for the airtime minutes used unless they have an unlimited calling plan, the FCC said.

The codes are not interchangeable. “Choosing a number with a 1-800 prefix would reach a different recipient than that with a 1-888 prefix,” it says.

The prefix 833 is the newest that became available in 2017.

Q: Can someone get that new incompatible status ID (808ne.ws/24kline)? I mean as a secondary form of identification.

A: No. “By law, the non-compliant State ID is intended only for people with disabilities,” said Sheri Kajiwara, director of the city’s Customer Service Department.

The representative of the applicant must submit a doctor’s note showing that the applicant is unable to work and is unable to appear in person. The issued ID does not comply with the American Real ID Act.

Mahalo

I recently blew out a band on my trusted Prius. While I scratched my head and looked at the damage, two boys stopped in a truck behind me. With great kindness and good humor, they changed the tire to my reserve and put everything neat and tidy in the trunk again. I offered to buy them lunch, but they said no, “this comes from the heart.” From my heart to yours, John and Mike from Impact Painting, deepest aloha and Mahalo. – Prius lady

Write to Kokua Line with Honolulu Star Advertiser, 7 Waterfront Plaza, Suite 210, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Honolulu 96813; call 529-4773; fax 529-4750; or email [email protected]

