Kokua Line

Updated 12:05 PM

If your Hawaii’s driver’s license is valid, you can use it for driving in Hawaii, whether or not it has a star that indicates compliance with the REAL ID Act, a federal anti-terrorism law.

Ask: Help me resolve a dispute about renewing our driving licenses. We are seniors of 75 years old. At my age, my driver’s license expires every two years. The state ID expires every eight years. I chose to place the gold star on my ID instead of my driver’s license, because you can only choose one. My friend tells me that I can’t drive now because my driver’s license has no star. Is this true?

Answer: No, that is not true. If your Hawaii’s driver’s license is valid, you can use it for driving in Hawaii, whether or not it has a star that indicates compliance with the REAL ID Act, a federal anti-terrorism law. That law proposed stricter standards for state-issued identity data used for certain federal purposes.

The star is needed from October 1 for people who want to use their Hawaii driver’s license or state ID to verify their identity at US security checkpoints. That’s because a federal agency – the Transport Security Administration – manages those security lines.

That does not mean that your choice is without consequences. The state will only issue one federally compliant, “golden star” REAL ID to an individual at a time. Since you now have a compatible state ID that expires after your current driver’s license, your options are limited when you need a new driver’s license – unless you waive the state ID.

If you want to keep the state ID at that time, you must choose a Hawaii driver’s license, the “drive only” reference number intended for people who cannot document that they are legally in the United States or that they have a social security number. (Alternatively, you can waive your state ID and request a standard Hawaii driver’s license, with the gold star, when the renewal time passes.)

The limited purpose license at first glance states that it is “not acceptable for official federal purposes.” The proof of identification also does not qualify for employment, voter registration or public benefits.

You can use it to drive in Hawaii, but the Department of Transportation warns that “persons who have a limited license for Hawaii must contact the state’s driving license to confirm that this type of license is valid for drive in that state. “

This nuance can be the cause of your friend’s confusion.

Your dilemma is not uncommon for drivers aged 72 and over who have to renew their Hawaii license every two years and therefore also want to have a state ID, which is good for eight years.

If you had submitted your question before you obtained the state ID, we would have advised you to get an American passport book or passport card instead. The latter data, issued by the federal government, are accepted by the TSA as identification for domestic air travel, now and after October 1. For adults, the passport and the passport card are valid for 10 years from the issue. That way you could have put the gold star on your standard Hawaii driving license and still be assured of a second, long-term ID, one that is also good for American air travel.

(Note: the passport card is not good for international air travel; you need a passport book for this).

Find out how to apply for a passport by calling 1-877-487-2778 or by going to travel.state.gov; click there on “Get an American passport.” That website is owned by the US Department of Foreign Affairs, indicated by the .gov address.

See Hawaii’s Department of Transportation website at 808ne.ws/dotlp for more information about the limited Hawaii driving license.

Write to Kokua Line with Honolulu Star Advertiser, 7 Waterfront Plaza, Suite 210, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Honolulu 96813; call 529-4773; fax 529-4750; or email [email protected]

