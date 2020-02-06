Advertisement

Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Updated 11:23 PM

Qcraze: I’m calling about the community meetings for rainwater they started this week. So far they are all planned from 5 to 7.30 p.m. I live in Ewa Beach. I work in the city. I’ll be home at 5:30 or 6 o’clock at the earliest. I wonder if they could have some meetings on the West Side later, starting at 6:30 pm or 7:00 pm?

Answer: Kokua Line has received similar suggestions or complaints from several readers who urged the city to take into account commuter traffic of working people when planning community meetings on rainwater compensation for Oahu. Not all of these ‘auwes’ came from the West Side; a few East Siders complained that 5 p.m. was too early to reach the Kaiser or Kalani high schools, where public meetings were scheduled on Monday and Tuesday respectively.

We offered readers’ feedback to the city and heard back from Ross Sasamura, director and chief engineer of the city’s Facility Maintenance department. The Stormwater Quality department of that department oversees the potential of establishing a fee that is paid by all property owners in Oahu to manage storm drainage.

Sasamura said that planners took into account the time constraints of commuters, as well as other factors; that the meetings are not designed to be neighborhood specific (so feel free to participate in one closer to your workplace); and that you do not have to be present in person to be heard. Here is his e-mail response:

“Your readers are encouraged to attend the remaining meetings at a location closest to their respective workplace or home. The community meetings related to the proposed Storm Water Utility offer an island-wide perspective and include a presentation, a question and answer period, and a small group discussion to record individual concerns, thoughts, ideas, and suggestions.

“The meetings last for 2-1 / 2 hours, and when planning the 18 meetings around Oahu, consideration was given to those involved in long distances or long journeys, and the ability to meet the personal schedules and needs of the participants to promote participation and attendance. Our intention was to respect people’s evening time and not to extend the meeting too late for those who wake up early or have other responsibilities to go home after their return.

“We welcome everyone’s comments and thoughts on this, and if they cannot participate in any of the remaining scheduled meetings, they can still express their concerns or comments or leave a message by visiting and going to stormwaterutilityoahu.org. click on the ‘Contact’ button at the top left of the homepage. “

Find a schedule with the remaining meetings at 808ne.ws/swmtg.

Q: Regarding the drainage costs for water, does it come from the state or the city? I want to know who to complain to; we are already taxed dead!

A: If approved, the fee would be imposed by the city to create a “specific, cost-based method for financing the services and investments needed to maintain Oahu’s rainwater infrastructure and the flows and coastal waters of Oahu, “according to the said Sasamura website.

State action was required to get to this point. In 2015, the state legislature was adopted and the governor signed a measure that empowers the counties of Hawaii to establish rainwater utilities. Now Honolulu County is considering its options, including how the allowance would be structured and what it would cover. Once a plan is completed, a bill is submitted to the city council for consideration. That can happen this summer, according to the website.

Write to Kokua Line with Honolulu Star Advertiser, 7 Waterfront Plaza, Suite 210, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Honolulu 96813; call 529-4773; fax 529-4750; or email [email protected]

