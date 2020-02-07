Advertisement

Koodo has just lowered the minimum prices for tabs again.

In January, the Telus Flanker brand cut the minimum costs required to purchase a new phone with the Tab Large and Extra Large tariffs. At the same time, the Extra Extra Large Tab option was set for new customers.

Now Koodo has lowered the minimum cost of the plan again. Tab Large and Tab Extra Large require a plan of at least $ 45 per month, instead of $ 55 as before

That means customers, regardless of whether they get a medium, large, or extra large device, can choose a plan between $ 45 and $ 75 a month.

However, the tab costs themselves remain unchanged.

If you are not familiar with the Koodo tab system, you can put a fixed amount on the tab for the cost of a new phone and pay it off within 24 months.

The different tabs are listed below:

Small Tab – $ 240 tab, $ 10 per month tab cost

Medium Tab – $ 360 tab, cost $ 15 per month tab

Large tab – $ 480 tab, $ 20 per month tab cost

Extra Large Tab – $ 720 tab, cost $ 30 per month tab

The tab cost is added to the monthly plan until the tab amount is paid in full. The monthly bill is then debited. Customers can continue to pay for the service, get a new phone with a new tab, or leave Koodo if they so choose.

All in all, it’s a fairly solid system that has improved significantly with the new changes. If a customer wanted a more expensive device that required a Tab Large or higher tariff, the customer would have to use the 10 GB plan for $ 75 a month.

By changing the minimum plan costs for Tab Large and Extra Large, customers have much more freedom when it comes to getting the device and plan they want.

More information can be found on the Koodo website.

