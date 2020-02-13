Kraft Heinz Co. (KHC) – Get Report posted stronger-than-expected fourth quarter earnings on Thursday and hopes to make “significant progress” this year as the trend reverses.

According to Kraft Heinz, the adjusted earnings for the three months to December were 72 cents per share, a decrease of 14.3% compared to the same period last year, but 5 cents ahead of the street consensus forecast. Consolidated sales declined 5.7% to $ 6.5 billion, falling behind analysts’ estimates of $ 6.6 billion.

“Although our results for 2019 were disappointing, we ended the year with a performance that met our expectations and was driven by the factors we expected,” said CEO Miguel Patricio. “We have taken important steps to restore transparency and control over the business over the past six months. We continue to believe that Kraft Heinz has the potential to deliver top-notch financial performance when we begin to transform our capabilities and make the necessary investments. ” in our brands based on deep consumer insights. ”

“Our turnaround will take some time, but we expect to make significant progress in 2020 and create a solid foundation for future growth,” he added.

The Kraft Heinz share was hardly changed immediately before the profit was published in pre-market trading, which indicates an opening price of USD 30.02 each.