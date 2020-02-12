US Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi’s challengers in the March 17 Democratic primary criticize his presence at a reception last September for controversial Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and suggest that the Schaumburg Congressman’s commitment to human rights be questioned.

Challengers William Olson of Schaumburg and Inam Hussain of Libertyville said the Howdy Modi event in Houston warmly welcomed President Donald Trump’s Indian Prime Minister.

Olson called Modi a “hyper-zealous nationalist” and accused Krishnamoorthi of being affected by the same nationalism as the Trump administration and some other members of Congress.

“My opponent, he supports it,” said Olson. “He advocates Narendra Modi, he advocates the national security state by voting for billions of dollars worth, many of which are for classified programs that prolong human misery in places around the world and militarize our border with Mexico.”

Hussain, a Pakistani-American doctor, has cited what he sees as Krishnamoorthi’s pro-Indian stance as one of his inspirations for participating in the race. While describing Pakistan as an American ally in the fight against terrorism, he said Modi was not welcomed in the U.S. before becoming prime minister because he played a role in the murder of 3,000 people as Prime Minister of the Indian state of Gujarat.

“And on top of that, Mr. Krishnamoorthi did not address the Kashmir issue, which was locked,” said Hussain. “About 8 million people still have no access to the media, they have no outside access, and our congressman has not raised this issue. It is a human rights issue. America stands for human rights – human rights here, human rights abroad.”

Krishnamoorthi replied that he has publicly announced his priorities for Kashmir many times – that restrictions are lifted, that all sides reject violence, and that all parties entitled to the region participate in peace negotiations.

He also describes himself as one of Trump’s most outspoken critics and points to his central role in the house’s impeachment investigation.

Krishnamoorthi said he was at the forefront of the fight against discrimination and bigotry. He was the first member of Congress to go to O’Hare International Airport to help Muslim green card holders during the President’s early travel bans on citizens of Muslim majority countries.

He described the Modi reception as one of his diplomatic tasks.

“Just a month before I met Prime Minister Modi in Houston, I attended a reception for Prime Minister Imran Khan from Pakistan on Capitol Hill,” said Krishnamoorthi. “As you know, many Americans have deep security concerns about Pakistan, its military, and its government, but it was my responsibility to attend this reception because many of my voters are Pakistani Americans.”

For the Modi event, Krishnamoorthi said he was part of a 29-person delegation led by the house’s majority leader, Steny Hoyer, and provided an opportunity to discuss his concerns with senior government officials.

“I will continue to fight all forms of discrimination wherever I am and will express my concerns about different leaders,” he added.

The 8th district is located approximately in Schaumburg and includes areas in the northwest of Cook, in the northeast of DuPage and in the northeast of Kane.

Hussain does not live in the 8th district, but congressional candidates do not have to live in the districts they want to represent before or after the election.

The Republicans have not yet designated a candidate for District 8 for the general election.