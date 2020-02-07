Advertisement

You can move the reality star to Nashville, but you will never be able to take The Hills from her heart. Three stars of the early morning iconic reality show, Kristin Cavallari, Audrina Patridge and Heidi Montag, had a Hills cast reunion, with everything fans liked about the original show, including a girls night out and a repeat of some very old ones dramas. The reconciliation of the trio was filmed for Cavallari’s E! reality show, Very Cavallari, but the network released a teaser on Friday, February 7, which wrapped quite a bit of drama in a very short clip.

“You’ve experienced things like that with Lauren,” Patridge tells Montag, referring to their former Hills customer and friend, Lauren Conrad. Despite starting the show as best friends, Conrad notoriously had a big fight with Montag after she started dating her now husband, Spencer Pratt. The drama between the two was recorded in the reality show before Conrad left The Hills in 2009 after the wedding of Montag and Pratt. (She was replaced as the leader by Cavallari, who had appeared with Conrad on Laguna Beach years earlier.)

Speaking of their time at The Hills with Patridge and Cavallari, Montag replies that Conrad said to her: “” Oh, I don’t like Spencer, so “” which led her to react with a threat to leave the show. “And I said,” Then I’m from the show, “claims Montag.

E! Entertainment on YouTube

Although the reality stars may not have such good memories of the battles from the original run of The Hills, Cavallari, Patridge and Montag have a lot of love for each other, even all those years later. “We have this band for life,” Cavallari says at one point. “It’s a very big problem.”

The founder of the unusual James even has such a strong affection for her old friends and costars that she has stated on several occasions that she would like to make a cameo at The Hills: New Beginnings. Just don’t expect she will ever go back to California to become a permanent cast member in the restarted series: “I don’t think I could have returned to that whole lifestyle,” Cavallari told HollywoodLife in June. “As a mother and as a woman – if it was me and I just had to take care of myself, but mentally and emotionally, I could not have gone back to the same place.”

Instead, she continued, “I can watch and enjoy it as a viewer and not live through it emotionally, which is the best of both worlds.” After spending so much time watching Patridge and Montag on TV, it’s no wonder Cavallari “misses” my old Hills friends, as she says in the Very Cavallari clip.

David Aguilera / BuzzPhoto / Getty Images

Although being a mother has prevented Cavallari from becoming a member of The Hills: New Beginnings, it is also one of the things she and Montag have been associated with in recent years. “Heidi sent me a text message with every question about being a mother,” Cavallari revealed during a performance at Watch What Happens Live in July 2018. “I talk to her all the time. She’s doing fine.”

A lot has changed since Cavallari joined The Hills in 2009, but it is clear that if something has remained the same, the fact is that she, Patridge and Montag are still as close as ever.

