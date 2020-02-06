Advertisement

Authorities launched search warrants in California and Washington on Wednesday when investigating the disappearance of college student Kristin Smart in 1996. Smart, who attended Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo, California disappeared when she returned from a downtown party.

The 19-year-old from Stockton, California had been seen with another student, Paul Flores, but was never arrested or charged in the case. Authorities, including FBI members, were seen outside Flores’ mother’s home in Arroyo Grande, south of San Luis Obispo, on Wednesday, The Tribune reported.

A member of the Los Angeles Sheriffs Dept. photographs a vehicle during an investigation outside a house related to a cold case on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, in Los Angeles.

Marcio Jose Sanchez / AP

Investigators also ransacked a house and two vintage cars in San Pedro, Los Angeles, where Flores is said to live, according to public records. The authorities fetched several electronic devices from the green, one-story house while Frank Romero watched.

Romero said he introduced himself to Flores when he moved in. They had a little talk about the weather and Flores’ two dogs, and Romero saw him jog in the neighborhood.

Member of the Los Angeles Sheriffs Dept. Removing items after a house search related to a cold case Wednesday, February 5, 2020, in Los Angeles.

Marcio Jose Sanchez / AP

“He is calm, how shy,” said Romero.

Last month, Kristin Smart’s mother, Denise, informed the Stockton Record that she had been contacted by the FBI and asked to be prepared for unexpected news about the case.

“You must have a probable reason to issue a warrant, so I’m not sure what they’re using,” Dan Payne, a retired FBI agent who once worked on the case, told CBS Los Angeles.

Kristin Smart

CBS / The early show

Payne said the case could break due to improvements in DNA technology. “The sampling techniques and the amount of samples you need have improved significantly since this case,” he said.

Interest in the disappearance was sometimes revived, among other things when investigators carried out excavations on campus in 2016 and most recently due to a podcast that was produced on site and focused on the case.

On January 29, the Sheriff’s Office in San Luis Obispo issued a public response statement summarizing further work on the case since 2011, when Sheriff Ian Parkinson took over the division.

These included serving 18 search warrants, searching evidence in nine different locations, fully reviewing all evidence seized by everyone involved in this case, and presenting 37 evidence from the early days of the case for modern DNA testing.

The Sheriff’s Office also reported having restored 140 new evidence, conducted 91 face-to-face interviews, and produced 364 additional written reports.

“Although commenting on evidence in active investigations is generally not our practice, in this particular case we can confirm that the Sheriff’s Office currently has two trucks owned by Flores family members in 1996,” the statement said.

Arrest warrants were issued on Wednesday at two locations in San Luis Obispo County and one each in Los Angeles County and Washington State.

The Sheriff’s Office announced that it had announced the search warrants because of the high profile of the investigation and to avoid misinformation. No further details regarding the locations of the searches and the authorities sought were disclosed.

