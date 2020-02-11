Advertisement

Tampa Bay Lightning striker Nikita Kucherov (right) of Russia scored the winning goal after an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio on Monday, February 10, 2020, after Columbus Blue Jackets’ Latvian goalie Elvis Merzlikins ,

Tampa Bay Lightning striker Nikita Kucherov (right) of Russia checks the puck in front of Columbus Blue Jackets striker Nick Foligno during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, on Monday, February 10, 2020 ,

Tampa Bay Lightning striker Nikita Kucherov (right) of Russia celebrates his victorious goal against Columbus Blue Jackets with his Swedish defender Victor Hedman on Monday, February 10 in Columbus, Ohio. 2020. The Blitz won 2-1.

Tampa Bay Lightning’s left goalkeeper Curtis McElhinney tries to clear the puck in front of Swedish striker Emil Bemstrom of Columbus Blue Jackets during the second round of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, on Monday, February 10, 2020.

Columbus Blue Jackets striker Riley Nash (left) collides with Tampa Bay Lightning defender Kevin Shattenkirk during the second round of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, on Monday, February 10, 2020.

Columbus Blue Jackets striker Pierre-Luc Dubois reaches for the puck against Swedish defender of Tampa Bay Lightning, Victor Hedman, during the second round of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, on Monday, February 10, 2020.

Columbus Blue Jackets striker Nick Foligno (left) checks the puck in front of Tampa Bay Lightning striker Mathieu Joseph during the second round of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, on Monday, February 10, 2020.

Columbus Blue Jackets striker Oliver Bjorkstrand (center) of Denmark controls the puck between Tampa Bay Lightning defenders Braydon Coburn (left) and Erik Cernak (Slovakia) during the second round of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio , on Monday, February. 10, 2020. Bjorkstrand scored on the game.

Tampa Bay Lightning defender Braydon Coburn clashes with Denmark’s Columbus Blue Jackets striker Oliver Bjorkstrand during the second phase of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio on Monday, February 10, 2020.

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The added incentive to win was demonstrated by the increased intensity, the extra pushing and pushing and the occasional punches exchanged between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Columbus Blue Jackets.

In the end, a big chance from Columbus’ Zach Werenski for Lightning’s 2-1 end result at the teams first encounter since the Blue Jackets won against Tampa Bay in the first round of the 2019 Stanley Cup playoffs for their very first win in the postseason.

Werenski flipped the puck behind his own net and Victor Hedman put it out to Kucherov, who defeated Elvis Merzlikins 1-2 on Monday evening, seventh in a row.

“I screwed that up,” said a downcast werenski. “That’s pretty much it.”

The game was close and explosive, similar to the playoff series between the two teams last spring. But Kucherov, who also scored in the first half, downplayed the revenge factor.

“We have two points and are satisfied with it,” he said. “What happened in the past stays there and we try not to think about it. But I think these people are trying to say something about the past year on the ice, but who cares?

Former Blue Jackets substitute Curtis McElhinney, who started before Andrei Vasilevskiy on the first night of a duel, had 31 saves to extend the Blitz streak to nine games (8-0-1).

Oliver Bjorkstrand scored for Columbus. Merzlikins – who finished with 28 parades – and the Blue Jackets lost their second chance right after a 10-point streak to push them forward in the Metropolitan Division. Together with the victory of the New York Islanders in Washington, Columbus fell from third place in the first wild card slot.

Tampa Bay, which holds first place in Boston in the Atlantic Division, has been 19-2 in the last 22 games.

“There was a lot of anticipation for this game,” said lightning striker Alex Killhorn. ‘It was a game we wanted to win. We played well. I think they did too. ‘

Goal scorer Steven Stamkos was missing due to injury, the Blue Jackets without Seth Jones (ankle injury) and striker Cam Atkinson (lower body injury).

Kucherov started it for the flash at 2:29 am when he redirected Mikhail Sergachev’s shot from the top.

The blue jackets tied it up in a second. Shortly after Columbus missed the 2v1, Bjorkstrand prevailed, decoded McElhinney and fired a backhand shot over his right pad in the middle of 3:44.

Columbus coach John Tortorella was not dissatisfied with the team’s game.

“I thought we had too much respect for them in the first phase,” he said. “We caught each other and then I thought we were playing a really good hockey game.

“What frustrates me is that we can win overtime. And when they hit us, they want to hit us, not we beat ourselves. That is what frustrates me. I want to see how it ends. Let it play, don’t let it end like this. ‘

NOTES: Columbus F. Liam Foudy was recalled from London by the Ontario Hockey League in an emergency and made his NHL debut. … Merzlikins became NHL No. for the week ending February 9th. 1 star appointed. … Stamkos could return to Pittsburgh on Tuesday night. … Sergachev’s assist was his 100th career point. Markus Nutivaara replaced Jones in the first defensive duel of the Blue Jackets alongside Zach Weresnki.

NEXT:

Blitz: Tuesday in Pittsburgh.

Blue jackets: Thursday in Buffalo.

Further AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Follow Mitch Stacy on Twitter at https://twitter.com/mitchstacy

