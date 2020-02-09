Advertisement

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo today sent a message to investors warning them to pay close attention to the epidemic changes in the outbreak of the coronavirus in China, which are affecting Foxconn, Pegatron and other Apple suppliers ,

In the release, Kuo outlines the status of several key Apple suppliers as employees prepare to return to factories to resume Apple product production.

Foxconn’s Zhengzhou site, which Kuo says is the most critical iPhone 11 and upcoming inexpensive iPhone production site, is experiencing significant delays. Foxconn originally planned to resume work on February 2, but this has been postponed for at least a week. Kuo estimates that the return rate when the facility reopens will be between 40 and 60 percent of the pre-New Year celebrations.

Work at the Foxconn location in Shenzhen is focused on the new 2020 iPhones, and the local development team, which accounts for 30 percent of the total workforce, has not taken a break during the holidays. Kuo said the plan initially filled other gaps in the workforce, but was postponed for at least a week. The return rate is estimated at 30 to 50 percent.

Foxconn has relocated production facilities to its locations in Taiyuan and India due to the delays in China, but its production capacities are limited.

A report yesterday noted that Chinese health officials rejected Foxconn’s plans to reopen their factories after conducting on-site inspections and finding a lack of poor airflow and use of central air conditioning. However, in a statement today, the Chinese authorities said they had not blocked Foxconn from resuming production.

According to new Reuters information, officials in Shenzhen’s Longhua district, home to Foxconn’s largest plant, said the report was not true and that controls were still underway. Production in Foxconn will resume once the inspections are complete. Foxconn has made suggestions for preventing corona viruses that include temperature testing, wearing masks, and implementing a safe dining system.

Pegatron, another Apple supplier, resumed iPhone 11 production and iPhone 12 development at its Shanghai facility on February 3 with a 90 percent response rate. However, Kuo expects the unemployment rate to drop to 60 or 70 percent because many factory workers will retire after being paid in February.

Pegatron’s Kunshan factory, which is responsible for the production of the new low-cost “iPhone”, should go back on February 10th, but was postponed “at least a few days”. The estimated response rate at reopening was 40 to 60 percent.

Kuo declined to submit new shipping forecasts because “there is still a lot of uncertainty”, but last week he lowered its iPhone shipping forecast by 10 percent to 36-40 million units due to the corona virus in the first quarter of 2020.

Depending on when Apple’s supplier factories reopen, this could have a significant impact on device supply, which could result in longer shipping and waiting times for new devices and possible delays for devices that are said to be released earlier this year, like the low-cost “iPhone”.

