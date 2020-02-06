Advertisement

Experts from Amnesty International, In Defense of Christians, and the United States Commission for International Religious Freedom will speak about religious persecution in the Middle East, including the case of Marsha Lazareva and her five-year-old son Yvan, who have been detained in Kuwait for almost two years.

The organizers of the event, which takes place at the Museum of the Bible in Washington DC, said Lazareva was being targeted for their Christian faith:

Marsha is subject to ongoing religious persecution and human rights abuses by Kuwait judicial officials suspected of corruption. Marsha previously spent 474 days in a crowded prison cell that was separated from her son and had no access to a Bible. Afterwards, she was bailed for 24 hours without supervision and heavily armed. For the first time, she was sentenced by a Kuwaiti court in 2017 without being allowed to present a defense based on false accusations and later as fake evidence. After a conviction on January 20, she faces a total of 22 years of forced labor in Kuwait. Marsha’s legal team and international supporters have vowed to bring justice to Marsha and her son.

Panelists include Gary Bauer, Commissioner for the United States Commission for International Religious Freedom (USCIF); Philippe Nassif, Advocacy Director for the Middle East and North Africa at Amnesty International; and Peter Burns, director of government relations and politics at In Defense of Christians (IDC).

Special guests are Alveda King, Louis Freeh and Stephen Moore.

