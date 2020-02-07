Advertisement

Where did all the young Lakers go that have passed a long time ago?

Thursday’s trading deadline for the Lakers was unchanged, despite all the discussions about things they had to do … how to get small no matter how well they did … or the retired Darren Collison as a sentry sign, despite the presence of the capable Rondo district.

In the really bad news for the Lakers, the Clippers knocked them out as the handiest player for teams in win-now mode, New Yorker Marcus Morris, the NBA’s fifth 3-point shooter with 44 percent whose contract expires more money on next season’s salary cap.

Unfortunately, the Lakers no longer had a choice for the first round because they were unable to move two picks in a row. The picks for 2019, 2021 and 2023 were already in the big round with Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart for Anthony Davis.

The Clippers basically got Morris for their selection for the first round in 2020, along with Moe Harkless and Jerome Robinson for the first round in 2018.

Since the Lakers couldn’t give up number 1, the Knicks asked for Kyle Kuzma and were rejected.

Meanwhile, there was speculation that the Lakers would have to get something for Kuzma. Once her favorite, he is now an average reserve of only 11.6 points from the bank, but shoots 42 percent from the field and 32 percent from the 3-point range.

Even worse, the Lakers will have to pay him when his contract expires in 2021 … the same year as Giannis Antetokounmpo’s.

Kuzma, who noticed that he was “consumed” by the trade muddle, said Kobe Bryant once told him that the time of concern came when no one spoke about him.

“And,” added Kuzma, “I’m talking about the city.”

It is a new era. If Kuzma had left, the Lakers would have no player on their roster they’d developed, other than this season’s G League auxiliaries and, if you want to count him, Alex Caruso.

The royalty that had been the Lakers had historically been knocked out of the park by Elgin Baylor and Jerry West for Magic Johnson, James Worthy, and after a day of trading Bryant.

You are once again betting on free agents like LeBron James or players like Anthony Davis who are about to end their contract and can request a deal and choose a destination.

This is actually a return to the Laker Way. Not many teams can rely on stealing the stars of others, but the Lakers once chose it as the star target and Wilt Chamberlain, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O’Neal and Pau Gasol signed with Bryant and forced a Trade for them … or outsmart someone like GM Jerry West and Kobe back then to get them.

Unfortunately for the Lakers, these things run in cycles. Her downtime was overdue and Bryant blew out his Achilles tendon in spring 2013.

Kobe’s comeback in the 2013/14 season lasted six games when the Lakers set a franchise record for losses (55) … which they broke the next season (61) … and after that (65).

Suddenly free agents were no longer interested. In 2015, Portland’s LaMarcus Aldridge rolled his eyes at a presentation by the Lakers, but gave them a second chance at the urging of his Lakers-friendly agent Arn Tellem.

It didn’t go that well either. Aldridge ended up at a small market in San Antonio, where he still is.

A year later, Kevin Durant from Oklahoma City, of which the Lakers had dreamed for years, went on the market, but did not even meet with the 17-65 Lakers.

The Lakers had to start over, as painful as it was, and greet a number of lottery games. None of them remained a Lakers.

JULIUS RANDLE (No. 7 of the overall selection 2014)

Randle broke his leg on debut and played a part of his rookie season, but became a double-double machine. In an amazing move, overlooked by the excitement surrounding James’ arrival in 2018, Magic Julius cut his agent apart and got nothing for him.

D’ANGELO RUSSELL (No. 2 in 2015)

He went through two seasons immature and talented before Magic sent him to Brooklyn with Timofey Mozgov for Brook Lopez and made the choice that became Kuzma in 2017.

When Ball 2017 arrived, Magic D’Lo showed the door and said, “We want to thank him for what he did for us, but I needed a leader.”

INGRAM (No. 2 in 2016)

Another Lakers was thrilled because he worked so hard despite missing 56 games in three seasons. It is currently erupting and averages 25 points in New Orleans. There he was posted as part of the package for Davis.

BALL (No. 2 in 2017)

Now it starts after I work for A.D. went to New Orleans.

This 2017 design was the first for Johnson and Rob Pelinka to replace Jim Buss and Mitch Kupchak.

Johnson was overwhelmed by Ball, the UCLA phenomenon, but Lonzo missed 52 games in two seasons as he performed a bizarre gunshot and made only 56 percent of his free throws … when his father, LaVar, drove his mouth. (Thank God it’s over.)

Nevertheless, Johnson changed direction to pursue free agents again … a matter of course for Magic, an icon for himself and with his exuberant personality. For all the things that Magic did wrong before he escaped, he hit the daily double and recruited James, who has been recruiting Davis ever since.

It remains to be seen if there are more stars who can make the Lakers a super team again … like Antetokounmpo, who has signaled that he will leave Milwaukee if the team doesn’t produce.

The Bucks produce spectacularly, but it’s not a race to be excluded from if there is one.

It remains to be seen whether James will give up the millions of dollars needed … but the Lakers are sufficiently in tune with LeBron’s people to know.

Kuzma is still here, the last young lackey. If it seems easy to fix him with more minutes than his current 25 minutes per game after averaging 20 points and 47 percent in six starts, coach Frank Vogel doesn’t seem to be urgent to play him more if it is hot and it sets more when it is not.

So, enjoy this blonde hairstyle as long as you like.

