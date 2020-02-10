Advertisement

Kylie Jenner is certainly not like other people her age. With only 22 years old she is a deviation in just about all ways. Jenner grew up in the spotlight, thanks to her Olympic parent, Caitlyn Jenner, and her Kardashian brothers and sisters. Over time, however, Jenner has become popular in itself and in many ways her fame has succeeded in appropriating that of her family. With 161 million followers on Instagram, Jenner defeated her older sister, Kim Kardashian West, as the most followed KarJenner.

Kim Kardashian West, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Sean Combs]

Kylie Jenner has an amazing capacity

But popularity is not the only way the Jenner surpassed her family. She has also succeeded in surpassing them in wealth. This is far from an easy task, because both her parents and all her brothers and sisters are KarJenner multi-millionaires. However, with her makeup company, Kylie Cosmetics, Jenner achieved a staggering $ 1 billion in assets before even reaching the legal drinking age. But Jenner doesn’t stop there. In 2019, she launched a new skin care brand, Kylie Skin, which she hopes will have the same success. Probably inspired by the birthday of her two-year-old daughter, Stormi, Jenner also has the patent for Kylie Baby.

Jenner is certainly not someone who shuns her wealth and successes. In the age of social media, the young mother loves showing off her success so that everyone can see it. The owner of Kylie Cosmetics often places photos and videos of her enormously expensive luxury vehicles, clothing and accessories. Moreover, Jenner likes to celebrate special occasions in style. Proof of this comes from the yacht she rented for her 22nd birthday and how she created an entire “world” to celebrate Stormi’s 2nd birthday. But despite all the glitter and glamor of Jenner’s life, she still considers herself grounded.

Jenner says her mother, father, and Kardashian sisters help her stay grounded

In a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Jenner revealed that her family is helping her “to control.” She believed that they can all help to stay sober because they have all experienced enormous amounts of fame and wealth. “I think it’s a rare situation when your whole family is in the same position as you. I think that has a lot to do with why we are still ourselves. We all keep each other grounded. Kim or Khloé or Kendall can’t “Just do something different one day. We all control each other and support each other. I have their support and I can always run to my mother or my father or sisters, and they all know what we are going through,” Jenner shared.

The KarJenners have a close bond

Despite the drama in Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Jenner feels a close bond with her entire family. “I see my mother almost every day; I was there last night. I’m just going past her house. We always work together here, do different things or hold meetings together. But I actually think we all have a lot in common. I feel that I can approach every family member in a different way. I think my mother and I are very similar, but Kourtney and I also have similarities. Kendall and I are very adventurous and athletic. Me and Khloé are free-spirited and crazy, and Rob is very crazy, “the 22-year-old admitted. Although we are not convinced that one of the Jenner or her brothers and sisters is particularly grounded, it is great that they have each other for support.

