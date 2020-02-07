Advertisement

Kylie Jenner nowadays wears many hats. She is the mother of her two-year-old daughter, Stormi, founder of her very successful brands, Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin, and she is one of the stars of the hit reality TV show Keeping Up with the Kardashians. But despite all the things Jenner has done, the 22-year-old is clear that her priorities are with Stormi. Jenner’s fans were surprised when she became pregnant with her daughter in 2018. Since she was only 19 at the time and had only been with her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott for a few months, fans were shocked to say the least.

Travis Scott, Stormi Webster and Kylie Jenner | Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images for Netflix

How Kylie Jenner reacted to becoming a mother

But despite how surprising Jenner’s pregnancy was, she claims that being a mother gives her much joy when she is a mother. Moreover, it seems that she focuses on the best interests of Stormi, often prioritizing her daughter’s needs over her own wishes and needs. This was evident when she disappeared from the public eye for several months to properly adjust to motherhood while she was pregnant. Two years later and Jenner still seems to be in love with her daughter. “And just like that she’s two ⚡️⚡️ happy birthday for my Stormi. February 1, 4:43 PM the moment my life changed forever. We were meant to be stormiloo for each other,” Jenner recently wrote in honor of her daughter’s 2nd birthday.

Stormi Webster loves makeup and hates photos

While Jenner’s daughter has just turned two, her personality is in full swing. Two-year-old Stormi takes care of her mother with her love of makeup, but is completely different in other ways. For example, she hates taking photos and will sometimes require her mother to stop taking photographs. Jenner’s family and friends claim that she is a very sweet and happy toddler. Jenner, on the other hand, has shared that Stormi is ‘such a Stomi’ and has many different facets of her personality. A good example of this comes from a video that Jenner shared where she is trying to get her daughter’s attention. After she called her several times, Stormi finally turned around. “Hello Darling!” Jenner calls. In a hilarious series of events, Stormi rolls her eyes and turns around again.

Stormi calls her mother Kylie

But that wasn’t the only funny video from Jenner’s daughter that fans like. Jenner recently shared another video from Stormi. “Hello Kylie,” Stormi explains happily in the said video. “That’s not my name, my name is mama,” Jenner replies. “Hello Kylie!” Stormi says louder again, ignoring her mother. “No,” Jenner explains, and they keep going back and forth. Jenner’s fans were absolutely tickled by the video. They couldn’t help but comment on how cute Stormi’s voice was and how cute she is.

Fans respond to the video on Instagram

Other fans thought they could relate. They claimed that many toddlers go through a phase in which they refuse to call their parents something other than their real name. “Frankly, although many small children do this”. Once they know your name, they won’t stop saying it lol, “one person commented.” Omg, I know the feeling. If they learn your name … “another fan wrote.

Other people did not find the video so funny. They shared that Jenner had to prevent her daughter from using her name before it became a sign of disrespect. “It’s better to nip this in the bud now, Kylie Jenner before it gets out of hand,” one person wrote. Despite all the different (sometimes ridiculous) opinions about the video, it is up to Jenner to decide which behavior is acceptable to her daughter. After all, she is the one who must raise her.

