Advertisement

Posted on 7 February 2020

The billionaire beauty moot talks to Christine Lennon about family, fame and taking Kylie Cosmetics International for our March issue.

Advertisement

If she ever had the success that Kylie Cosmetics would have in mind: “I didn’t think it was possible. I didn’t think this could really be my job. I always loved make-up. I wanted to watch tutorials. I would play with my own make-up or my mother’s make-up I always loved makeup and I was obsessed with lipstick. “

About her Kylie Cosmetics partnership with Coty: “I think it was just time. I mean, we have a great team. But me and my mother lead the pack, which will still be the case. Nothing is going to change. But hopefully we can expand and get a big infrastructure behind Kylie Cosmetics, and go global and get more great people on the team to expand the business. “

When she first became aware of the power she was handling: “Probably more when I was on the red carpet with Kim. I always knew my family was a big problem, but I, solo, probably around when my pop-ups started. Or when I started to dye my hair blue and cut my hair, and then everyone started to dye and cut their hair blue. And I was like “Whoa.” I realized what an influence I had. I was probably 16. “

About raising Stormi with ex Travis Scott: “We have such a great relationship. We are just like best friends. We both love Stormi and want what is best for her. We remain connected and coordinated. I think about [my parents] in situations with Stormi, what they would do. They were very practical with me, and I want the same for Stormi. “

About raising Stormi in the spotlight: “I think a lot about it because the world is so crazy now. I also think that she exposes her to all the negativity that goes with the internet. I’m just doing my best, even though she’s little, to remind her how blessed we are and that this is not normal, the way we live. It’s just our life. People want to take photos. I think she would feel different if I always covered her face like, “Don’t look!”

If she wants more children in the future: “My friends are all pushing me on it. They love Stormi. I definitely feel the pressure to give her a brother or sister, but there is no plan. “

About why her family supports each other: “I think it’s a rare situation when your whole family is in the same position as you. I think that has a lot to do with why we are still ourselves. We all keep each other grounded. Kim or Khloé or Kendall can’t Just do something different one day. We all control each other and support each other. I have their support, and I can always run to my mother or my father or sisters, and they all know what we are going through. “

[Photo credit: Morelli Brothers / Harper’s Bazaar Magazine]

Advertisement