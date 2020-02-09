Advertisement

Keeping track of the Kardashians has given us some iconic moments over the years, but nothing will ever surpass the time that Kim Kardashian West lost one of her diamond earrings during a vacation in Bora Bora.

Although it was a heartbreaking moment for Kardashian, many of us got the kick to see the reality star cry hysterically for her $ 75,000 stallion and sister, Kourtney Kardashian, who threw her for it.

Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian West | Taylor Jewell / Getty Images for Vogue

With all the howling and the folding backs that took place, it took a while to realize that Kylie Jenner had found the earring and saved the day with her heroic act.

Jenner explained earlier how she found the earring in the water

Even if you’re not a die-hard Kardashian fan, you probably remember that ICONIC moment when Kardashian West lost her diamond earring in the ocean.

Here is a small refresher course in case you need one.

In 2011, the KKW mogul, her then husband, Kris Humphries, and the rest of the KarJenner clan traveled to Bora Bora for their annual family vacation.

Although the journey began smoothly, it soon took a turn when Humphries joked Kardashian into the ocean, losing her $ 75,000 diamond earring.

While Humphries and Jenner go looking for the earring, Kardashian calls hysterically to Kris Jenner, who assures her that everything will be fine.

While Kardashian and Jenner return to the area where they believe the earring is located, Kourtney Kardashian delivers the most iconic rule ever said in the show: “Kim, there are people dying.”

While Kardashian continued to cry over her earring, the youngest Jenner brother or sister continued to search for the stud she finds quickly, eventually saving the day.

So how could Jenner find the Kardashian earring in the ocean?

It turned out that it was a lot easier than you might think.

During an interview with Buzzfeed (and puppies!) From 2017, Jenner opened how she became the hero of the day and saved her sister’s diamond earring.

“It was pretty deep, but there were (not) many waves and Kim immediately threw some sort of tantrum when she found out she had lost it and I thought:” No. This is great! “Jenner said. “I went there and it was salty water, so it hurt to open my eyes, but I just opened my eyes and looked around and I saw something shining. Swam all the way down there – it was about 10 feet – picked it up, and it was the shiny diamond! I found it literally in two minutes. “

Finding diamonds under water could be Jenner’s future career

After she found the precious diamond earring, Jenner brought it to her hysterical sister, who wiped her tears away as soon as she saw her piece of jewelry missing.

“Then (Kim) said,” You know, I don’t have support, but it’s fine. “I can always get that.” And I was like: I’m just going to look! So I went back down and found the support. I found the earring! She said, “You’re just …”

After sharing her Mission Impossible-like story, Jenner’s former BFF, Jordyn Woods – who was also in the video – was convinced that the makeup mover had a bright future in finding diamonds underwater.

“Future career, I tell you,” the model agreed.

“Diamond finder!” Jenner simultaneously suggested Woods “Dive Team!”

And they say the Kardashian Jenners are talentless.

