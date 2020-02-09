Advertisement

Most people with brothers and sisters can testify to what true rivalry between brothers and sisters can be. But for Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner, that doesn’t seem to be the case. Only two years apart in age, the famous sisters are hugely successful in themselves. Kylie Jenner is the most followed of all KarJenners with an astronomical 161 million followers on Instagram alone. The 22-year-old is also a billionaire, thanks to her lip-kit empire that she and her mother turned into Kylie Cosmetics. Kylie Jenner enjoys showing off her wealth and sharing her luxury clothing, cars and accessories with her millions of fans.

Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner | Jerod Harris / Wire Image

Kylie Jenner constantly shows off her assets

Kylie Jenner has never been someone who has avoided attention. In fact, she asks in many ways. She shares so much of her life with her fans. From her 2-year-old daughter, Stormi, to what she does every day, to what her life is like as CEO of Kylie Cosmetics. There is no doubt that Kylie Jenner has been enormously successful. But her older sister, Kendall Jenner, is successful in itself. Although Kendall Jenner is more reserved and apparently more modest than her little sister, she has found a huge success in the fashion industry as a model.

Kendall Jenner started the trend of Instagram models

Kendall Jenner decorates covers such as Vogue and Elle and travels around the world for high-profile jobs at major brands such as Dior and Calvin Klein. The 24-year-old is never far from a runway and in 2019 she was named the best-paid model in the world and earned a whopping 22.5 million dollars for the year. The model posts much less often than her little sister, but that hasn’t stopped her from getting a massive following. She herself has 122 million Instagram followers. Despite the big difference between the Jenner sisters, the two seem to be as fat as thieves. But how do they avoid things like jealousy or comparing themselves?

In a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Kylie Jenner revealed that the fact that they were totally different from her older sister helped them not to become jealous of each other. Because they both wanted wildly different things, there was never a time when it felt like they had to compete with each other. “Kendall and I were so close. We had a close bond, but we are absolutely polar opposites. But it works. We never cross each other. She does her thing and I do mine, then we get together and we have a great time, “the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star revealed.

The Jenner sisters are polar opposites

Kendall Jenner agrees that she and her younger sister are stark opposites. “She likes black; I love white. My room was white and silver and gold, and hers was black, really dark. Kylie had a zebra pattern and I had a leopard. We responded to each other, so we would have our own thing. But we also have similarities; we are absolutely sisters, “the model explained. Kendall Jenner also recalls that Kylie Jenner has always been in the spotlight. “Kylie loved attention. She was obsessed with the Shakira song ‘Hips Don’t Lie’, and she would go up and put on a belly dancer outfit and come back and perform for everyone. “Kendall Jenner, on the other hand, did not want the attention as much as. “It was like” Hey! Everyone looks at Kylie … again! “” Elder Jenner remembered how she reacted to her little sister.

It is clear that Kendall and Kylie Jenner are a case where opposites attract each other. It is great that the sisters have been able to maintain a supportive relationship with each other while they are in the spotlight. We may not be fans of everything the KarJenners do, but in the end they are fans of each other, which is probably the most important thing for them.

