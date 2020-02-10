Advertisement

Kylie Jenner shared a video of her daughter Stormi who sang ‘Rise and Shine’. A video of the billionaire who sang these words had previously become viral online.

Jenner seems to have bought a children’s karaoke device for her daughter. Stormi’s room is already filled with toys such as a children’s kitchen set that is complete with a stove and kitchenware.

A video that Jenner has shared on her Instagram page is shown by Stormi using the microphone. The toddler tested the microphone by saying “hello” repeatedly. She then sang “get up and shine” after her mother told her to.

Jenner sang “rise and shine” to wake Stormi went viral back in October last year, E! News reported. Singing the billionaire was part of a video that was about giving her fans a tour of her office, including a special room for her daughter only.

In a commentary on Stormi’s video, Kylie’s mother Kris Jenner said the toddler is “cute.” The best friend of makeup mover Stassie Karanikolaou wrote that the video was ‘cute’. “Neeeeeeeee !!!! I can not stand it! Sofia Richie wrote.

Stormi celebrated her second birthday earlier this month. Kylie gave an extensive party to celebrate. The party included an entire theme park where children and adults could enjoy the rides and the food. Travis Scott was also there to celebrate, and the billionaire shared photos of the entire family having fun.

Meanwhile, Kylie was noticed at the Tom Ford fashion show at Milk Studios in Los Angeles on Friday, E! News reported. The billionaire turned a few heads with her sparkling silver mini dress during the event.

Kylie went alone to the Tom Ford fashion show to support her sister Kendall Jenner, and later Kris and her friend Corey Gamble were added. The makeup mover and Scott are currently taking a break.

Kylie Jenner, shown with rapper Travis Scott, reached a deal to sell a majority stake in her cosmetics company to Coty for $ 600 million Photo: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Tommaso Boddi

