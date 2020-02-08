Advertisement

UNIONDALE, NY. – Nick Kyrgios left the New York Open because of a shoulder injury.

Kyrgios returned to the top 20 ATP ranking this week for the first time since August 2018 after losing to Rafael Nadal in the fourth round of the Australian Open.

Advertisement

He should have made his first appearance in the tournament on Long Island, but announced on Saturday that his shoulder had flared up and he could not play.

John Isner is the best participant of the tournament next week, which includes the Australian Open quarter-finalists, Milos Raonic, number 2, and Tennys Sandgren.

___

More AP tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Advertisement