MOST IMPORTANT POINTS

Dion Waiters had a rough start to the year

He has been suspended three times by the Miami Heat

The LA Lakers are a possible team for the former number four general choice

It has not been a good season for Dion Waiters. He has only been active in three games this year and has had some unfortunate accidents with the Miami Heat organization. In the first half of the 2019-2020 season alone, he has already been suspended three times.

The first offense was at the beginning of the year, where he publicly expressed his frustrations about the Miami Heat team. Although that was only a suspension of one game, his next one came at a higher price because he had a panic attack while he was on board the team after he had taken an THC-soaked edible. He was beaten with a suspension of 10 games because of his behavior that was harmful to the team.

Towards the end of the year, Dion Waiters was suspended again by placing photos in a boat at a time when he was supposed to be sick. It was a violation of team policy and was suspended for six games.

He was included in the recent Miami Heat-Memphis Grizzlies trade. With news about the 28-year-old Memphis Grizzlies giving up, the LA Lakers are now considering the services of the guard.

Per Adrian Wojnarowski and Brian Windhorst, the LA Lakers are in exploratory talks with the former number four general pick.

The LA Lakers need an extra playmaker and Dion Waiters is a possible option. Given that his former agent was Rob Pelinka, he could have the connections to enter the organization. He was a former client of Klutch Sports, the same agency of Lebron James and Anthony Davis.

Dion Waiters has been a solid individual goalscorer throughout his career. The LA Lakers would need extra help on the defensive half to help Rajon Rondo and Avery Bradley. With the news that Darren Collison is not retiring, Dion Waiters is an option on the buy-out market.

He has made a permanent contribution throughout his career. He scored the average with double digits in his career with 13.2 points per game with 41.2% field goal shooting.

Dion Waiters can be traded by February 20. Photo: Reuters

