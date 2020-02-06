Advertisement

La Roux said that at the beginning of her career, she avoided going public with her friend because she was paranoid about the effects on her music.

This week the “Bulletproof” singer spoke to The Independent about why she chose not to speak publicly about a friend at the beginning of her career.

When asked about her sexuality in an interview in 2009, she said, “Everyone just thinks I’m an angry lesbian and I want to see all breasts. Sorry I’m not.”

The singer also gave interviews denying “swinging in both directions” – and declined the term “gay, bisexual, and heterosexual”.

La Roux: “I was paranoid, my show would only be full of gay women.”

When she thought about the omissions, she said to The Independent, “I was 21 and thought,” I just realized I was in love with my best buddy, can you relax? Can you leave me alone? “I wasn’t ready to stand on a pedestal.” I represent all gay people. “

The singer, real name Elly Jackson, told the outlet that coming out had influenced the careers of other musicians who spoke publicly about their sexuality.

She said, “I was really overly paranoid that my whole show would only be full of gay women and that it would only be a gay scene.

“I don’t mind if there are 50 percent of it, 50 percent of it, but I just didn’t want it to be totally straight and I didn’t want it to be totally gay.

“I think that made me stop talking about this stuff for a long time.”

La Roux’s singer Elly Jackson performs live during Melt! Live on stage. Festival 2015 (photo by Stefan Hoederath / Redferns)

She added, “Obviously I realized now,” God, you were a little weird. They were definitely a little weird. It’s not a big deal. “

“And maybe it’s easier to talk about now because it’s 10 years later. That’s not a given.” Why do I feel so much better now when I talk about it? ”

“Well, you’ve been through a lot and everything went really great.”

Singer doesn’t like labels.

Though now more open to her sexuality, the singer still has a bit of beef with parts of the gay community.

She said, “I swear to God, if you label yourself, there will be separation. This drives me crazy. The gay community desperately wants you to name yourself, and I’m so confused as to how helpful it is.

“It’s the place where I always have friction with part of the gay community, even though I’m a fucking gay person. How does that make sense?”

At another point in the interview, the singer said that if people resent her, she “can’t give F ** k”.

She said, “I was misled. I don’t care. I was called by a delivery man three days ago. And then they look at me for more than two and a half seconds and then say,” Oh, sorry, I thought it was back then Guy.”

“I want to say,” It’s okay, I didn’t cut my hair and dressed so everyone could think I was Gwyneth Paltrow. “I make some decisions here. I take responsibility for it.”

