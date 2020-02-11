Advertisement

Labor party members walk on July 7, 2018 during the Pride In London Parade (Tristan Fewings / Getty Images for Pride In London)

In response to concerns about a growing anti-trans movement within the party, a grassroots campaign for trans rights has started within the Labor Party.

The Labor Campaign for Trans Rights, which started this week, warned that despite the party’s official support for gender equality reforms and gender recognition, the party “failed to gain ground as transphobia”.

Labor MPs are asked to pledge support for gender equality.

The group has released ten commitments that require MPs and members to sign “to free the Labor Party from transphobia and stand up for trans people”.

This includes the assumption that “trans women are women, trans men are men and non-binary people are not binary” and that “there is no material conflict between trans rights and women’s rights”.

The promises also call on Labor members to “reject transphobic movements that run counter to our own gender equality policy” after the Tottenham Labor party in the constituency accepted and “justified” a controversial motion for the anti-trans-lobbying group Woman’s Place UK Concerns “regarding gender recognition reform.

Within a day of the campaign launching, Labor members, city councils and MPs across the country found support and more than a thousand people agreed to the group’s promises.

Leading candidate Rebecca Long-Bailey said, “Please sign to demonstrate your support for the trans and non-binary community for which the Labor Party should always be a safe place.”

Deputy leadership Angela Rayner said: “Please read and sign to support our trans- and non-binary community. Our solidarity is long overdue. The Labor Party should always be an open and safe space for everyone.”

Nadia Whittome, Labor MP for Nottingham East, tweeted: “It’s a pleasure. Sign up below to support! “

Labor MP Nadia Whittome backed the trans-rights campaign (Photo: UK Parliament) East Hull MP Karl Turner said: “I am proud to have added my name to these pledges in order to support our trans- and non- to support binary community. The Labor Party should always be an inclusive environment for everyone. “

Party “has failed” to act against transphobes.

The group’s co-founder, Torr Robinson, wrote for Tribune and criticized the party’s lack of action against individuals within the party who made transphobic comments.

Robinson said: “We need to organize to eliminate transphobias and transphobias throughout the party.

“The NEC needs to be pressured to act against transphobic people and incidents just like in other cases of discrimination. Supporting organizations like Woman’s Place, who hate being trans, can no longer be seen as compatible with the values ​​of socialism and liberation.

“We should not only strive to change bureaucracy, but to have trans members and allies in every CLP who win the fight for trans rights, and be ready to fight lies, like the idea that women’s and trans rights are in opposition or stand any alignment between transphobia and socialism.

“We should work to develop education for the grassroots that spreads awareness and affinity for our movement and could make our party a place that is inclusive and supportive for trans people, rather than dangerous.”

