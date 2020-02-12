Advertisement

The 2020 LGBT + Labor Leadership Hustings will take place on February 20th in Manchester.

At the LGBT + Labor Leadership Hustings 2020 on Thursday, February 20, candidates for LGBT + leadership and alternate candidates for LGBT + leadership will be asked how they will bring Labor back to power.

The event presented by PinkNews is hosted by LGBT + Labor and supported by DIVA.

The husting takes place in Manchester and is open to all leadership and alternate leadership candidates who will reach their final vote on Friday February 15th.

Tickets are available to LGBT + Labor members, wider party members, and members of the queer community, and the husting provides an opportunity to find out where candidates can find issues such as homelessness, conversion therapy, reform of the law on recognition of women and men, and international LGBT + – Standing on the right.

Questions can be asked online and the event will also be broadcast live on PinkNews.

Melantha Chittenden, Co-Chair of LGBT + Labor, and Heather Peto said: “The Labor Party has done more than any other party to radically change the lives of LGBT + people in this country.

“However, progress is not inevitable. With the rapid rise in hate crime, this government’s refusal to introduce PrEp, and its inactivity in reforming GRA, the challenges facing the LGBT + community are serious. ”

After the worst election result for Labor since 1935, the candidates are also asked about their vision for the future of the party.

Chittenden and Peto added: “Since Labor is far from the power we have seen in almost a century, it is critical that the next leadership team have the ability to regain power to create a society in which all LGBT people + -People can live and love without fear or discrimination.

“We are so proud to host these hustings with the support of PinkNews and DIVA to ensure that as many party members as possible have the opportunity to interview and question all candidates on such important issues before they vote.”

Benjamin Cohen, CEO of PinkNews, said: “At a crucial time for our country, PinkNews LGBT + Labor Hustings 2020 offer a unique opportunity to hold Labor leadership and alternate leadership candidates accountable.

“In an environment where political discourse is dominated by Brexit, it is critical that we support initiatives that enable us to focus on the rights of LGBT +, as such talks are essential for the life of the LGBT + community as well as the community as a whole.

“We hope that these unique hustings will lay the foundation for how all political parties will choose their leaders in the coming months and years.”

Linda Riley, editor of DIVA magazine, added: “DIVA is delighted to be working with PinkNews on Labor LGBT + hatings and is looking forward to the views of the future Labor Party leadership on LGBT + issues.”

