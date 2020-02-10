Advertisement

Anyone who has listened to Lady Gaga album songs or watched her music videos knows she likes to refer to the icons and iconic images of the past. Her clips contain everything from Greek mythological images to a “cameo” by Mahatma Gandhi. This is what she said about the historical figure with whom she would prefer to have dinner.

Dream dinner from Lady Gaga

In 2011, Contactmusic reported that Gaga was asked about her fantasy dinner. She answered: “Mary Magdalene. I would go back in time, take her to the future and take her for sushi. “

Mary Magdalene was the most prominent of the female followers of Jesus Christ discussed in the New Testament. For centuries, some Christians have claimed that she was a prostitute before becoming a follower of Christ. Other Christians believe that this tradition is incorrect and based on a misinterpretation of a Bible passage.

Mary Magdalene returned to the headlines in recent years thanks to Dan Brown’s The Da Vinci Code. The Da Vinci Code claimed that Jesus and Mary Magdalene were secretly a married couple. The Daily Beast reported that this idea is simply a conspiracy theory.

How Lady Gaga referred to Mary Magdalene in her art

“Bloody Mary” by Lady Gaga

Around the same time that Mary Magdalene became prominent in public consciousness again, Gaga began to incorporate the fascinating historical figure into her art. Her album Born This Way contains two songs about Mary Magdalene: “Judas” and “Bloody Mary”. The latter is a lament about the death of Jesus from the perspective of Mary Magdalene.

She discussed the album with Metro.us and said: “The religious themes that I investigate on the album, for example, are not necessarily religious in an institutional way, but are about being fascinated by characters. All my life I have learned about Judas and Jesus and Mary Magdalene. Mary Magdalene fascinates me because, in my conviction, she was both fully human and entirely divine. So how can I be completely magical and fully human? “

Gaga’s claim that Mary Magdalene was divine and that man does not correspond to a Christian sect. However, Gaga does not shy away from provoking controversies. Her video for ‘Judas’ shows her as Mary Magdalene and depicts Jesus and his disciples as modern motorcyclists.

The “Judas” video

The video for “Judas” by Lady Gaga

Gaga discussed the video “Judas” with MTV in 2011 and said: “In my opinion, the only controversial thing about this video is that I wear Christian Lacroix and Chanel in the same frame. This video is not intended as an attack on religion. I respect and love everyone’s beliefs. I am a religious and spiritual person who is obsessed with religious art. “

She added: “I believe I was put on this earth to cause a ruckus. In the beginning, when I released “Just Dance,” I couldn’t get an interview. … I couldn’t get on the radio. I just want to keep making things that are great and thought-provoking. “

Gaga’s theology is perhaps unorthodox. Her views on Mary Magdalene may be heretics. However, she knows for sure how to make art that makes you think.

