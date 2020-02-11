Advertisement

When news of Walker Zimmerman’s dealings with Nashville SC flared through Mark Anthony Kaye’s phone on Tuesday morning, the Los Angeles Football Club midfielder dismounted with a neighbor in the elevator of his apartment on the way to his car.

It shocked him enough to produce an audible reaction that startled his neighbor as much as the news startled Kaye.

Advertisement

“I was shocked. The lady next to me probably thought someone died or something. I didn’t see it coming. You don’t see any of it,” said Kaye. “I wish him the best. It’s not a move that says he did something wrong. If anything, it’s a move that says he did it well. ”

On Tuesday, the LAFC announced that it had pivotal in its club’s first two seasons of its career to Nashville, for $ 600,000 in 2020, $ 350,000 in 2021 GAM, and an international squad spot exchange in 2020. LAFC will receive an additional $ 150,000 in GAM in 2020 and 2021 if Zimmerman meets certain performance-based criteria.

If the 26-year-old defender meets these performance criteria, last season’s transfer from Ike Opara to Minnesota United from Sporting Kansas City will be dwarfed as the most lucrative transfer for a defender in Major League Soccer history.

From a financial point of view, trading is a profit, possibly of record size. LAFC sold heavily from Zimmerman, which the team acquired from FC Dallas on the first transfer before the season started. However, Nashville’s motivation to make a deal quickly means that LAFC lost its best defender just a week before the CONCACAF Champions League debut against Club Leon in Mexico.

“It is ironic that we, as the expansion team, considered Walker two years ago as such a key piece at Dallas FC, and now Nashville is in the same boat,” said LAFC vice president and general manager John Thorrington, addressing the media after the training on Tuesday. “Walker will always be remembered for the role he played here for the first two years.”

Thorrington made it clear that Nashville’s generous offer was just one of several factors that led LAFC to choose to relocate Zimmerman, which had a $ 2.4 million contract extension with LAFC prior to the start of last season had completed. The LAFC front office is still active and now has a lot of money and an international meeting point. However, Thorrington was also confident that the players who are currently in the club can be successful in the upcoming Champions League game and beyond.

“It came together pretty quickly. Nashville was very clear about their intention to sign Walker and showed how much they valued him. You have made him a significant offer, ”said Thorrington. “For Nashville, it was an urgent need that made it very clear. We can’t always just do things on our timeline. Walker was with the national team and played these games for them and we continued our preseason. ”

Zimmerman didn’t play in LAFC’s pre-season. As part of the training and preparation in 2020, retail has no impact on the work the team has done over the past month. Centerback Eddie Segura, who has returned from Colombian national service, plays an important role in defending LAFC. Tristan Blackmon, Jordan Harvey and Dejan Jakovic have seen every minute of the centerback this season. Latif Blessing continued to work.

The departure of Zimmerman will affect the entire LAFC defense, as each defender in the team has to take part of the weight to make up for the loss.

“We are a club that is evolving. We started talking about times when we could sell players. This was one of those situations, but we feel like other people are doing really well,” said LAFC head coach Bob Bradley, “We have a lot of good players, a lot of good things that happen in practice every day. We always move players to different positions, so we feel good about it, but we’re still looking for ways to improve.”

LAFC will play their last pre-season game against Toronto FC in a public game on Wednesday. The game will serve as the club’s final catch up before traveling to Mexico on February 18 in the first CONCACAF Champions League game in LAFC history against Leon.

Advertisement