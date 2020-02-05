Advertisement

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Football Club has so far waived some of its key players in pre-season training. LAFC had six players abroad, most of whom took part in the CONMEBOL qualifying tournament, which decides which U23 teams will compete against each other during the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Midfielder Jose Cifuentes rejoined the team earlier in the week after Ecuador’s departure, but Diego Rossi and Francisco Ginella remain with Uruguay while Eduard Atuesta and Eddie Segura are still with the Colombian U-23 players.

Center-back Walker Zimmerman’s time with the United States national team was not a struggle for Olympic glory. Zimmerman was with the US national team for the January annual camp in Qatar that ended the weekend after an exhibition game against Costa Rica in California.

Zimmerman played every 90 minutes in the 1-0 victory of the Americans. Zimmerman, who is back in LAFC training, has limited time to adjust before the CONCACAF Champions League game against Leon on February 18 in Mexico. During his time in the national team, Zimmerman feels like he is physically fit, but the 25-year-old defender faces different challenges when he joins the LAFC defense.

“January camps are a good chance to get things started early. I know that this year was a similar timeframe for LAFC due to the Champions League, but it’s a kick start to improve your fitness before you start and prepare for the club with your club, ”said Zimmerman after training on Wednesday. “I am very happy to be back at LAFC and to see all my friends and many new faces.” I try to get to know her on a personal level. There are a lot of culture-building conversations. ”

During his time at LAFC, Zimmerman has established himself as a leader in the changing room. Learning his new teammates and building these relationships outside of the game before regular time are important goals for him. Aside from his fitness, Zimmerman believes that moving from US defense to LAFC defense still requires a lot of work. During his time at FC Dallas and LAFC, Zimmerman is no stranger to harmonizing the football ideas of the national team program and his league club. However, he admits that it is not yet so easy to operate a switch.

“It’s a bit difficult to just get away from doing things in a certain way.” (Going from team to team) it varies, it changes. This part is an adjustment. The fun part is getting to know new players. Learning their tendencies will take some time, ”said Zimmerman. What kind of foot are they? Are you quick? How do you want to get the ball? “I don’t know these things because I haven’t been around yet. It will also be a process to pick up on their tendencies.”

While Zimmerman and Eddie Segura were absent, the depth of the LAFC backline was fully displayed. According to Zimmerman, the time that Dejan Jakovic, Diego Palacios, Mohamed El Munir and even Latif Blessing defended in the pre-season is beneficial for both the Champions League and the regular season.

“It’s always about getting better. The good news that I and Eddie are gone is a great opportunity to get everyone online right now,” said Zimmerman. “It’s a great chance for them to get these reps and take a close look at these games. “We’ll all need them to get that exposure, it just helps us.”

Zimmerman does not expect to play against FC Dallas on Thursday, the third game in the LAFC pre-season. If he doesn’t play against his old club, Zimmerman has only one game, the pre-season final against Toronto FC on February 12 to prepare for Leon. The accelerated pace is a challenge that Zimmerman would like to face.

“Regarding match fitness, my ability to finish 90 minutes, I am confident where I am. When it comes to accusing the national team of the LAFC, I have to adjust to it as soon as possible,” said Zimmerman curious to see how it looks next week. Hopefully it will be quick. ”

